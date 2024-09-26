FARM CLASSICS: How 1594 bridged a gap for Case

THE 1980s was a transitional period for International, Case, and David Brown as the merger by the Tenneco cooperation was taking place.

Launched in 1985, the Case 94 series had a production run of only three years and had few differences from its predecessors – the David Brown 90 series.

However, the 94 range of tractors was instrumental in converting David Brown owners from their familiar ‘magpie’ tractors to the newly branded red and black Case International replacements. Initially available in both colour schemes, the mapgie option was phased out.

Produced at the Meltham factory in Yorkshire, the 1594 is an interesting tractor as it was added as a new model to the line-up, bridging the horsepower gap previously left between the white and red David Brown 1490 and 1690.

Power for the 1594 comes from the naturally aspirated 5.4l, six-cylinder engine producing 95hp. New to the 94 series was the addition of the 12-speed Hydra-Shift to 4wd models.

This award-winning transmission provided four clutchless gears in each of the three forward ranges as well as reverse which is operated by a small lever on the right-hand side of the dash – albeit sometimes a bit of a stretch. It is also worth noting that a 12-speed synchromesh gearbox was also available.

The 1594 is available with lower link sensing for the lift arms, and can hoist 3.9 tons when fitted with an assistor ram. Thanks to a dual hydraulic pump, combined hydraulic output of 75l/min is achievable. The 540 and 1000 speed PTO options were available, thanks to a reversible PTO shaft, and engaged by pulling the PTO lever while using a hand-operated handbrake type clutch to the right of the driver which David Brown operators would be accustomed to.

The Sekura cab is a familiar place for David Brown and Case fans, with its bright grey dashboard, high driving position, and good levels of visibility giving an airy feel. The black side console has neatly- arranged controls with linkage and spool valves falling easily the hand.

On Hydrashift models, a single red-handled gear stick for range selection stands up to the right of the seat.

The 1594 went on to be the second bestselling model in the 94 series.

