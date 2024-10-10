FARM CLASSICS Fiat’s high-performing Winner splits critics

THE Fiat Winner range was launched in Paris in 1990.

The Winner tractors had big boots to fill as the proven 90 series tractors were highly popular with users – so much so,

Fiat continued to produce them alongside the Winner tractors.

In fact, the 100-90 and 110-90 remained in production until 2003, seven years after the Winner tractors.

However, the design of the 90 series had run its course, and Fiat required a tractor with technology to take the brand towards the 21st century.

The initial line-up consisted of the F100, F110, F120, and F130 and are referred to as the MK1 Winner tractors.

At the heart of the F110 was the straight six 5.9l Fiat Iveco engine producing 110hp.

The F110 is fitted with a 30kph 16F/16R or a 40kph 32F/16R, thanks to the addition of a splitter.

The early 32F/16R gearbox fitted to MK1 Winners was clumsy with the splitter operated by side shifting the gearstick.

If the operator wanted to change the splitter, the gearstick had to be put into neutral, side shifted up or down and back into the required gear.

Losing momentum, engine revs, and time, this issue with remedied on the MK2 with a simple splitter button located on the main gearstick.

While some tractors had manual lift controls, others were fitted with Fiat’s electronic Lift-O-Matic hydraulic system.

It provided electronic height, draft, and speed control of the three-point linkage with a rocker switch controlling raising and lowering of implements.

Further advances included auto four-wheel drive and diff lock dependant on lift settings.

While the principal is solid and was again inherited into following New Holland tractors, this early system is prone to electrical gremlins and has always received mixed reviews.

This led to Fiat switching from Magnetti Marelli electrical components to

Bosch.

With a lift capacity of a whopping 6.5T when fitted with an assistor ram, it is commonplace for these tractors to crack the rear wheel rims.

Oil flow is rated at 55l/min and a three-speed PTO is also standard.

Keen to shake off the reputation of rust, the Pininfarina-designed cab is fully galvanised and features a frameless front window and doors with curved side/rear windows aiding vision.

These tractors were great performers, but not without their troubles.

In a bid to boost confidence in the tractors, Fiat launched an updated range MK2.

The production of the F110 and F120 came to an end when they were replaced by the F115.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram@flashphotoscork