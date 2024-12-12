FARM CLASSICS: Diamond is a truly precious commodity on Irish farms

SAME, an acronym for Società Accomandita Motori Endotermici, was founded in 1942 in Treviglio, Italy, by the brothers Francesco and Eugenio Cassani.

The Same tractor story however can be traced back to 1927 when the brothers developed their Trattrice Cassani, one of the world’s first diesel-powered tractors.

BY PETER O'BRIEN

Same has been central to many takeovers of other tractor brands with the acquisition of Lamborghini tractors in 1972, Hurlimann in 1979, and Deutz Fahr in 1995 – all of which are now under the umbrella of the SDF group - (Same-Deutz-Fahr) - Same being the owner.

Interestingly, tractors can still be purchased under all four original names, in a fitting nod to the heritage of the company.

Same tractors are no stranger to high horsepower muscle tractors with the ‘Titan 190’ in the 90’s almost tipping 200hp, ‘Galaxy’ 170 of the 80s and ‘Hercules’ 160 of the 70s.

Equally, Same are no stranger to an inspiring tractor range name!

The Same Diamond range was launched in 2000, punching trough the 200hp barrier.

It was powered by a 7.1 litre Deutz turbocharged and intercooled engine which was also employed by Fendt for their Vario 900 high horsepower tractors.

Closed centre hydraulics provide 120l/min and the CAT3 rear linkage can hoist 10.5 tons in the air.

A ZF gear box provides six manual gears, with four powershifts, totalling 24 gears in each direction.

When fitted with optional creeper gears, this brings the total to 40F/40R. Styled on Deutz Agrotron, the cab features an expanse of glass.

The Diamond range underwent three evolutions during its nine-year production run.

In 2004, the Diamond II 265 befitted from the addition of air cushioned cab suspension, revised styling and an electronically governed fuel pump, as well as an upgraded cab.

One of the major upgrades was the addition of a very chunky lever added to the armrest which provided the operator with linkage, spools, and direction controls as well as operating the four-speed powershift.

Impressively styled, the tractors enormous 38-inch front wheel rims give the tractor a domineering stance – for comparison a mere four inches separates the front and rear rims.

A rare tractor in Ireland, one may be more familiar with its identical Lamborghini brother, badged as the R8.270, made famous by Jeremy Clarkson on his TV show, Clarkson’s Farm.

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork