FARM CLASSICS: David Brown’s 1690 became an 80s classic

DAVID Brown tractors have a deeply rooted heritage in both tractor production and tractor development.

Having initially sided with Harry Ferguson, David Brown produced its first tractor – the VAK1 – in 1939 and went on to become a well-regarded name in agriculture.

With its manufacturing plant at Meltham Mills, Yorkshire, the firm went though many colour changes, as well as a name changes, until the David Brown name was ultimately dropped in 1980s due to the buyout by the Tennaco (Case)

company.

David Brown were renowned for small displacement engines that were relatively frugal on diesel, yet packed a punch.

In fact, at the end 1970s, David Brown’s range-topping 1412 tractor was producing 94hp from a turbocharged four-cylinder 3.6 litre engine.

However, the orchid white and poppy red tractors had yet to break the 100hp barrier.

Almost taken to its limit, the 3.6l engine needed a successor, and the tired VQ cab needed replacement.

Launched in 1980, the newly designed 90 series ticked all the boxes for David Brown.

At the top of the range was the 5.4l six cylinder 1690.

This was the first six-cylinder engine employed by DB since the 50D of the 1950s.

Furthermore, the tractor also broke into the 100hp class with 103hp on tap.

The tractor was fitted with a 12F/4R transmission DB award-winning Hydrashift on the 2wd model and a synchromesh gearbox on the 4wd 1690.

With an oil flow of l/min, the CAT2 linkage of the 1690 can raise three tons, with the 4wd model weighing in at 4.1 tons.

A choice of 540 and 1000 speed PTO options were available thanks to a reversible PTO shaft, engaged by pulling the PTO lever while using a hand-operated handbrake-type clutch to the right of the driver, which David Brown operators would be accustomed to.

The Sekura cab was a major upgrade for the operator with its wide opening easy access doors, spacious operator platform, newly designed black dashboard and high driving position with good levels of visibility.

DB operators welcomed the newly designed peddles, particularly the foot throttle, no longer located under the steering dash.

The bonnet hinged upwards for easy access for maintenance and servicing.

However, the Case badging on the nose was a nod to the impeding changes on the horizon, which would see the David Brown name disappear forever.

In 1983, the 1690 was upgraded receiving a turbocharger as well as lower link sensing.

With a short production run – being replaced by the 1694 in 1984 – apparently only 500 or so of these turbocharged models were produced.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork