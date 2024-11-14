FARM CLASSICS: Case 2294 a rare but powerful beast

DAVID Brown tractors are a familiar feature of the Irish tractor landscape, their frugal yet powerful engines finding favour with farmers and contractors in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

In the early 70s, David Brown was purchased by Case of Racine, Wisconsin. Previously, Case had no major presence in Ireland. With tractors such as the ‘Agri King’ however, ‘Case’ now formed part of the decals on David Brown tractors, and users slowly became familiar with the brand.

The 90 series, released in 1979, saw a somewhat streamlined approach of the two marques, with David Brown charged with ‘smaller’ tractor production in Meltham, with high horsepower tractors manufactured in Racine. Replacing the 2290 in 1983, the 2294 made some inroads across the water in Europe, as a high horsepower contender. In fact, of the high horsepower range spanning from the 110hp 2094, 2294, 2394, to the 180hp 2594, only the 2094 and 2294 were sold directly through European David Brown/Case dealers.

Imposing in stature, the 2294 is powered by a hefty Cummins 8.25-turbocharged engine, underdressed, even at a substantial 154 hp. The tractor boasts a 12F/4R semi powershift transmission with four ranges and three powershift gears, with the powershift lever conveniently located at the operator’s right hand.

For added practicality, reverse is selected with the same lever providing somewhat of a shuttle effect. The park gear is another convenient feature. The 2294 tips the scales just over five tons, while rear lift capacity of 4.5 tons with 87l litres of oil flow.

Central to the American-built 94 series was the new ‘SoundGuardian’ cab with its newly designed dash with its intelligent monitoring system for the operator, providing digital info. The side console was a redesigned sleeker unit with an electric differential lock switch. The cab featured tinted glass, with an array of work lights – the Case decal on the lower back window a nice detail. Worthy of note is the absence of a foot throttle, a reminder of the American heritage of the tractor, designed to work at full chat in huge fields for hours on end.

Despite their power, only the 2094 and 2294 tractors were available in 4wd format - fitted with Carraro axles. These tractors and their more powerful siblings were ultimately designed their drawbar pulling power, on a dual wheels set up.

When launched in 1983, the 94 series were in the ‘Magpie’ white and black colour scheme. Following the merger with International Harvester, the colour scheme was revised to red and black, along with the name change to Case International. Due to their short production run, this makes the ‘magpie’ painted tractors desirable models.

