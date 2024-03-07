FARM CLASSICS: A dynamic shift forward with Massey’s 3125

LAUNCHED in 1986, the 3000 series heralded a new technological era for Massey Ferguson, while also setting a benchmark for other manufactures to follow. Manufactured in Beauvais, France and replacing the stop-gap 600 range, the 3000 series was an extensive line-up of tractors featuring radical new design from the chassis, cab, and transmission.

Prior to 1990, the 3000 series topped out at 107hp with the six-cylinder straight MF3090. With advances in machinery size and output, the horsepower required to power implements was creeping up. Farmers required a mid-sized framed tractor with a good power-to-weight ratio that also packed a punch.

While Ford released the 125hp 8340 in 1991, John Deere the 130hp 6900 in 1997, and Fiat the F140 in 1993, Massey Ferguson had beaten them all with the release off their 3100 range in 1990, with the 125hp MF3125 at the helm.

Powered by the new Perkins Quadram 1000 series engines, the MF3125 is fitted with a six-litre, turbocharged powerplant and produces 125hp. Clocking in just over the five tons in weight, the 3125 is capable of lifting 6.5 tons at the rear.

Initially, these tractors were fitted with a 16 or 32-speed ‘SpeedShift’ gearbox. In 1992, MF’s now famed ‘DynaShift’ transmission became an option on six-cylinder tractor, which provided four clutchless powershifts in each gear.

Operated by a small steering column mounted lever, the operator could progress up or down through four clutchless powershifts without taking a hand of the steering wheel. The selected Dynashift range – A-D – was highlighted on the dashboard.

To complement the Dynashift, two transmissions options were available in 40kph speeds- a 16F/16R or 32F/32R thanks to a splitter, as well as a shuttle. Key to 3000/3100 series was their technological features, Autotronic and Datatronic.

AutoTronic features a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of repetitive, arduous tasks particularly during headland turns. In essence, Autotronic was an electronic link between the PTO, engine, differential lock, 4wd, and gearbox.

This included auto disengagement of the differential lock and PTO when an implement is raised and re-engagement when lowered, true 4wd braking as well as automatic disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph. Essentially, this was the world’s first headland management system.

Aimed at contractors, optional, pillar mounted DataTronic display system provides the operator with an array of information which could be scrolled through such as fuel/hour, acres/hour, fuel used, forward speed and much more.

