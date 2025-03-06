FARM CLASSIC: The Ford 8630 vs 8730: Same table, different stallions

INITIALLY launched in 1979, Ford had taken the design of its TW series to the limit having eventually transformed into the Generation 3 tractors of the late 80s.

However, Ford had one more roll of the dice for the tried and tested Antwerp-built TW range, which had more thank proven itself as a hardy workhorse.

Dropping the legendary TW name, the 30 series picked up the reins and were by and large almost identical to the TW tractors they replaced comprising of 3 tractors, the 8630, 8730 and 8830. The cab, rear linkage and engine on all three tractors was the same.

The unique feature of the 30 series was the all new Powershift gearbox option, with the tried and tested Dual Power 16F/4R gearbox also retained.

Similar to their TW predecessors, there was on odd one out in the trio.

While the 8630 was by no means a small tractor in its era, the 8730 and 8830 were noticeably bigger machines with a domineering stance.

This was due to the longer frame of these tractors.

While all tractors employed Fords 6.6l 401 engine – equal in bore and stoke – providing 132hp for the 8630 and 154hp for the 8730 thanks to fuelling. However, the wheel base was significantly different – 14cm to be precise – 267cm vs 281. This in turn led to the 8730 being 59 cm longer – 468cm vs 527cm – all of this length gained in the bonnet.

This had a number of benefits.

Firstly, it allowed for greater weight to be slung out on the nose of the tractor with 14 X 45kg belly weights mounted ahead of the front axle. This paired with the 12 X 40kg nose weights mounted on the nose, which was standard fitment on the 8630, gave the 8730 1,110kg of ballast at the front aiding traction as well as countering heaving mounted implements at the rear.

The extra bonnet room also gave the 8730 156l more diesel capacity over the 8630. In fact, a huge 70% more with 223l vs 379l, again adding to front end ballast.

All of this however did come at some cost, the longer bonnet making the tractor a little clumsier.

The 8630 boasts a tight turning circle of 9.3m while the 8730 is restricted to 9.86m. The 8630 also identical oil flow of 76l/min and rear linkage capacity of 6.7tons making it a very capable tractor in a smaller, nimbler frame.

At the end of the day, it’s a matter of horses for courses. If you are working an 8630 or 8730 we would like to hear from you.

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork