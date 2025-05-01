FARM CLASSIC: T7000 range is most decorated tractor

By 2007, the highly-regarded New Holland TM series had run its course with main models being replaced by the T6000 series.

Making their debut in 2003, the two larger models – the TM175 and TM190 – were also replaced.

Since the removal of the Genesis/70A tractors in 2002, and now the two larger TMs, New Holland had somewhat of a gap in their portfolio in the 200-270hp bracket.

Previously, buyers would have to opt for the larger American built TG tractors or the later T8000 models.

Enter the T7000 tractors in 2007, comprising of four models in the 200-250hp bracket, weighing in at 6,850kg.

Powerful, yet nimble on a long wheel base platform, these tractors offered excellent power to weight ratio.

The line-up consisted of the T7030, T7040, T7050 and T7060, with the T7070 entering the fray in 2009.

The tractors are powered by a 6.7l Iveco/NH engine, turbocharged and intercooled to produce 234hp on the T7040.

Interestingly, this block can be traced by to the top models of the TSA range – introduced in 2005 – and is still being used by New Holland today.

A modern day Ford 401 so to speak!

Inherited from the TM175 & 190, the PowerCommand gearbox provides 19F/6R gears in 50kph guise.

More importantly, the transmission was greatly refined with the starting gear and reversing gear now programmable with the ‘IntelliShift’ feature changing gears based on engine load.

A lit capacity of 8.6tons was standard across the range, while the ‘MegaFlow’ option boosted oil flow from 120l/min to 150l/min.

The modern styling of the T7000 was imposing, making the tractors very eye-catching.

New Hollands four pillar ‘Horizon’ cab (inherited from the TSA tractors) is built for visibility with large single pane doors.

The absence of side windows on these tractors was an initial talking point, however tractors are fitted with a clear sunroof for both visibility and fresh air ventilation.

The sweeping side console houses colour coded and stubby spool valves, as well as 3 speed PTO controls.

A long line of rocker switches sits below a well-placed grab handle, while the lift and draft controls are integrated conveniently into the front of the arm rest.

A newly designed dash reverted back to analogue dials, with a button cluster mounted above.

Further options for these tractors included Comfort Ride two stage suspension package, SuperSteer and Intelliview Isobus screen.

The T7000 range proved hugely successful, winning ‘Tractor of the year 2008’ at the Agritechnica machinery show and again in 2011, making it the most decorated tractor in the history of the award.

