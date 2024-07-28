Ethan O’Donovan on target for Cobh U14s in Eddie Wallace Cup

BY GER McCARTHY

IT is a hectic time for West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Academy graduates in both the adult and underage League of Ireland grades.

Niamh Cotter could miss Saturday’s Cork City Women FC’s SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division encounter with Shamrock Rovers as the Bandon native continues her recovery from a recent foot injury.

Cotter came off after seven minutes of City’s league clash with Bohemians having suffered bruising on the bone of her foot following a 50-50 challenge with a Bohs player. Now out of a protective boot, the West Cork player is eager to make herself available for the glamour Rovers encounter.

It has been a terrific season for the versatile City defender with Cotter receiving three League of Ireland Team of the Week accolades. Cork currently lie sixth in the League of Ireland standings but are only three behind third placed Galway United. Leaders Athlone Town and Shelbourne (second) continue to set the pace at the summit of the standings.

One goal was enough to earn Cork City FC men’s adult side a narrow Sports Direct FAI Cup victory at home to Finn Harps last weekend. Mark Dijksteel’s lone strike was enough to send City through. Ardfield FC graduate John O’Donovan was part of City’s squad that qualified for the third round and will look to build on their commanding SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division 15-point lead at home to Kerry FC at Turner’s Cross on Friday evening.

Lyre Rovers graduate Sam Bailey played in defence for Cork City U20s in a 2-0 League of Ireland Academy Tier One defeat away to Drogheda United last Friday.

In Tier Two (South) of the same competition, Eoin Deasy came off the bench but couldn’t prevent Cobh Ramblers from falling to a 5-1 loss at home to Bray Wanderers at St Colman’s Park. Next up for the Ramblers U20s is a trip to Treaty United.

Former Clonakilty AFC graduate Ethan O’Donovan was on the scoresheet in his latest outing for Cobh Ramblers U14s. O’Donovan opened the scoring in a 2-1 victory away to Waterford in Group A of the EA Sports League of Ireland Eddie Wallace Cup.

Another former Clonakilty AFC player, Charlie Moore, missed that victory due to injury. Cobh finished second in their group and, as a result, have qualified for the (knockout) last 16 of the Eddie Wallace Cup.

Luke Dollery’s impressive campaign continued with the Castlelack graduate playing a prominent role in Cobh Ramblers 2-1 EA Sports League of Ireland win at home to Klub Kildare last weekend. In the same age-grade, ex Lyre Rovers stalwart Rory Twohig was in goal for Cork City U15s high-scoring 4-3 triumph away to Shelbourne.