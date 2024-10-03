Enya hits right notes in famous Irish rugby win

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

SKIBBEREEN’S Enya Breen played a pivotal role in Ireland's sensational 29-27 victory over reigning world champions New Zealand in the opening round of the WXV1 tournament in Vancouver.

The centre delivered a commanding 80-minute performance, anchoring the Irish defence while also contributing to the attack in one of the most memorable wins in the history of Irish women’s rugby.

Ireland, who ran in five tries against the Black Ferns, saved their best for last when replacement Erin King crossed for a dramatic try in the final minute, with Dannah O'Brien's conversion sealing the incredible victory.

Munster star Breen, who has developed into a key figure for Ireland in recent seasons, is a West Cork link to this memorable Irish triumph. So too is Durrus native Andrea Stock who was among the matchday substitutes. In fact, both Breen and Stock were also team mates in their Bantry Bay RFC days. Ten years earlier when Ireland famously beat New Zealand 17-14 in the World Cup, Clonakilty’s Laura Guest came on that day, further highlighting West Cork’s links to the big days.

Head coach Scott Bemand hailed this latest victory as a ‘really big moment’ for his team and for Irish women's rugby as a whole.

‘We always talk about keeping the momentum going. We always said we wanted to be, first and foremost, a really hard team to play against, and at 60 minutes, we were in it. We sort of started to believe more and more,’ Bemand said.

‘Obviously, they came out pretty fast and there was a bit of hanging on to start with, but the girls started to adapt to the pace of it. I think we started to believe in what we’ve been doing behind the scenes and how that transmits to the pitch.

‘It’s an important step, a really big moment for this group, but we’ll not get ahead of ourselves. We’ll enjoy it, but we’ll be going after the next two games,’ he said after the game, referencing the upcoming challenges against Canada and the USA.

Backrow Aoife Wafer, who was extremely influential in the victory, scoring two tries and winning player of the match, added: ‘As a kid growing up in rugby, I’ve dreamed of this day. I’ve dreamed of facing the haka, dreamed of beating the Black Ferns and we’ve done that today. I’m so proud of our whole squad.’

With the win, Ireland have made a bold statement on the global stage, following up their strong third-place finish in the 2024 Women’s Six Nations, which also secured their World Cup qualification. As they now turn their attention to their next challenge against Canada this Saturday, Scott Bemand’s side will be buoyed by this incredible win. A landmark day for women’s rugby in Ireland.