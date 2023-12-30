Enjoying the last dozy days before we ring in the New Year

The days are all rolling into one for Emma Connolly as she enjoys the mid-Christmas magic of TV binges and late mornings. But she's now getting ready for 2024!

RIGHT so, I’m just asking for a friend but has anyone got a clue what day it is? Even roughly? I’ve literally woken up in a blind panic from a nap (I was watching the latest episodes of The Crown on Netflix which is so deadly dull you’ll be out for the count in no time) and have just started typing wildly as I can feel a deadline looming.

It’s the time of the year where all the days merge into one isn’t it? It’s glorious, even if it’s a little bit confusing. I say let’s embrace it while it lasts.

Speaking of confusing, I found my ‘Christmas Master List’ on St Stephen’s Day, having lost it the day before Christmas Eve. The ‘List’ was like an extension of me, detailing everything that needed to be done, when it had to be done, and by whom. I secretly suspect my husband was involved in its disappearance (I can’t prove a thing) as he takes more of a ‘come what may’ approach, while I’d be a little more, well I wouldn’t say controlling, but others might.

I have to say though I’m a big fan of making lists. I find it very reassuring to get it all out of my head and on to paper. I often write things like ‘get up’ and ‘have shower’ on my ‘to do’ list just so I can feel a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day even if nothing much else gets done. And I’m guilty too of writing down tasks after I’ve done them, purely for the joy of crossing them off. Anyway, after referring back to the Christmas list it turns out I forgot to do and get a tonne of things but not surprisingly, it all went off grand. I even remembered to shower!

I love this ‘middle’ time zone between Christmas and New Year when I can banish all thoughts and Google searches on ‘how to glaze the perfect ham’ or ‘how to tie the perfect bow’ from my mind for another whole glorious 12 months. It’s basically the only time in the whole year where you can justify living like a slob or sloth (a slobbish sloth?), staying in your pjs, eating chocolate in the morning (and evening) and committing to some serious TV watching and where the only stress in your day is figuring out who keeps putting sweet wrappers back in the tin. At this point I feel like I’m 40% turkey, 8% spiced beef (I’m still not convinced it needs to be part of Christmas to be honest), 25% chocolate, and the rest cheese. God bless stretchy pants!

We did venture out of the house for the annual trip to the pantomime with our cousins. We caught Beauty in the Beast in The Everyman, which is such a lovely theatre. This was our first year going to the evening show, as opposed to the matinee as everyone is getting a bit older, myself included – I’m the one who mainly needs a nap now if we’re staying out late! Anyway it was a mighty fine production and we sang all the way home. Well done to all involved.

A random thought: are the January sales a thing? I remember when I’d practically sleep in the car on Christmas night ready to hit the road and the shops on St Stephen’s morning. I was going to take a moral high ground and say I’ve turned my back on all that consumerism to protect the planet, and yeah there’s a bit of that, but it’s really because I’m a cranky middle aged woman who doesn’t want any more clutter in her home!

On that note, is anyone itching to take down the decorations? I’m not (well, only when the sun shines and I can see all the horrifying dust and streaks – it helps a lot if I don’t wear my glasses), but those people that have them up since November must have cracked by now surely? I always fear some bad luck if you cave before January 1st, but I never make it to January 6th, when traditionally they’re supposed to come down. Besides, that's Women’s Little Christmas, and us women folk are supposed to have our feet up that day!

Where do we all stand with making resolutions? I’ve decided I’m not going to bother with any grandiose plans, just perhaps try to seek out more joy in the everyday (which translates as less giving out, basically!). Seriously, one thing I’d love to do is to join a choir (I think I may have said this last year as well). It’s not that I’m an especially good singer or anything but I love the feelgood factor that comes from belting out a tune or two. There is actual science behind it too as singing is proven to activate our vagus nerve, which helps us to relax and become more resilient to stress. Meditation helps with this too but I don’t have the patience (I’ve tried), and so does humming (best done in your own home!).

So, what are we all doing for New Year’s? I’m doing absolutely nothing and I can’t wait. I may not even stay up until midnight, who knows. While some people suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), I’ve got the opposite, JOMO (joy of missing out). One affliction is probably as bad as the other to be honest. I’m always happy for the crowd/party to come to me, but it takes a pretty ‘headline’ event to get me out of the house. If anyone is looking for something to do on the 31st you’re more than welcome – dress code is casual (pjs acceptable); bring a bottle but just be warned, there’s a 12.05am curfew and singing Auld Lang Syne is discouraged (my dear).

Finally, all the very best to everyone for 2024. Let’s prioritise kindness and realise that if we have our health we’re in a good starting place. Something that knocked me for six the other day was hearing someone point out that the 1990s are closer to the 1960s, than they are to where we are now. I’ve articulated that poorly but hopefully you catch my meaning. That seems bonkers to me as to me the ‘90s seem like yesterday. It’s a reminder that time is marching on and we need to make the most of it (I’m still not going out for New Year’s though!).