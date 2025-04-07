EMMA CONNOLLY: Fuel light forced me to face fears

A misty afternoon drive through the Caha Pass turned into an exercise in overcoming fear for our columnist this week

• IT’S been a busy week but one of those ones where nothing much of note really happened. Now I’m all for those sort of weeks to be honest, in the same way that I regard ‘no post as good post’ but that’s not going to help fill the column inches here too easily is it!

I suppose we could toss about the topic of Trump and his tariffs? Era no, too tedious (with far-reaching consequences obviously but still...tiresome). The weather? Now that’s always a reliable topic and it’s been just a dream this week – that heat has been so good for the soul (and the soil).

I was half-tempted to pull out the BBQ at one stage but I didn’t want to jinx things...and also I just couldn’t face cleaning it. And being completely honest, it was hemmed in to a corner of the garage by so many other awkward items (including strimmers, clippers, edgers and other various deadly instruments) making it all a bit hazardous.

It was a nice idea, but not nice enough to lose a finger for, even though it would have been a welcome alternative to the more regular mid-week dinners.

• Speaking of dinners, I’ve hit one of my seasonal ‘dinner walls’ with a bang. I literally cannot stomach making or eating another shepherd’s pie, lasagne or stew of any description. I’ve had my fill, and I’m genuinely wondering would a few days of toasties kill anyone? Either that or I’d love if we could morph into a household who enjoyed things like pomegranate salads or at the very least a veg stir fry.

Either way, I don’t want to see mincemeat for at least six months please. Sticking with the food topic I popped along to a really interesting talk given by a HSE dietician the other evening in Clonakilty.

I thought I was pretty informed about such thing but seems like I totally missed the lesson about the importance of protein. Am I the only person who didn’t know that you need approx 20g per meal? That’s the equivalent of three eggs – I was mind blown! And it turns out eggs don’t cause cholesterol either!

Of course, typical me, I’ve now gone down a rabbit hole on the topic and am considering buying all sorts of protein cookbooks, powders and the whole kit and kaboodle. I should probably just stock up on eggs, right? Right.

• Anyway, TV is always a handy filler to chat about and this week I happened across ‘Hacks’ on Prime. A bit like protein, I’m probably the last one to the party on this Emmy award-winning series.

But for those like me who clearly don’t have their finger on the pulse, it’s about a legendary Las Vegas comedian who is forced to work with a young comedy writer to revive their career and it’s equal parts laugh-out-loud and teary and it’s fantastic.

Episodes are only around half an hour which make them perfect for a pre bed time fix...well that’s if you’re restrained and don’t try to watch four or five in a row. Guilty.

• What about the time change – is it old news by now? Who knows, either way I’m wrecked from it. If we’re done with talk of the time change, what about mentioning ‘The Grand Stretch?’ I pity people with young kids trying to get them into bed when it’s broad daylight though and the birds are throwing a party outside the window. Blackout blinds are the only thing. Underage GAA schedule is also back with a bang. It’s a joy to see pitches packed with activity these long evenings!

• Oh yes – I overcame a fear of mine during the week too. I was driving through the Caha Pass on a misty afternoon when my fuel light came on. Now, I was already feeling a small bit uneasy as the eerie, exposed landscape, combined with the heavy fog was giving off serious apocalyptic vibes. There wasn’t another car or living soul in sight and I fully expected a zombie or 10 to pop up from behind a rock at any stage.

Anyway, the first filling station after what seemed like an age was one with automated pumps which I’d usually avoid like the plague given my tendency to get confused/create mass havoc but with no option I went for it and...it worked! When I sat back into the car my daughter looked equal parts relieved (that we didn’t need to call for roadside assist or her father) and impressed (that I faced my fears and did it anyway!).

Who knows? I might give the self-checkout option a go in the supermarket next, now that I’m practically a tech-whizz. We’ll see!

• Finally, I was intrigued to hear how we are being advised to stockpile enough food, water and essentials for 72 hours as part of a European strategy that aims to increase readiness for catastrophic floods and fires, pandemics and military attacks. This sort of thing really encourages my bunker fetish – devoted readers will know how much I’d love one. Some people lose their mind over a pantry. Not me, I’d love a bunker!

Anyway the European Commission said we are all encouraged to ‘prepare for crises, such as developing household emergency plans and stockpiling essential supplies’. Water, batteries and a radio were among the items suggested, no surprises there. I’d probably throw in a pack of Uno, some alcohol (for medicinal measures only) and the iodine tablets the government gave us in 2002. Sure there’s no best before date on things like that is there? Oh and maybe an Easter Egg or two – sure it’s all about the protein now!