Electric vehicle drivers have ‘range anxiety’ in West Cork

A WEST Cork councillor has said ‘range anxiety’ for many electric car owners is very real because there are not enough public electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the county.

In fact, Kinsale has just two public EV chargers, according to another councillor.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Gillian Coughlan raised a motion at a recent meeting of the local authority seeking an update on the future provision of public EV chargers.

She said that in 2022 there were 16,162 electric vehicles registered in Ireland but ‘in 2023, this increased to 22,493 and by January of this year there was a 11.5% increase in sales of electric vehicles.’

‘According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry 80% of charging of these vehicles is being done at home but I do think as a local authority we need to facilitate people who are travelling and especially tourists coming to visit Cork,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘This range anxiety is real and we don’t want people to be left high and dry. If we are real about climate change and real about supporting people to make the right decisions I think we should be considering ducting on our main streets.’

Cllr Coughlan said the provision of charging points should not be left to private operators in out-of-town shopping centres.

‘In Bandon, we have the new Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement taking place in the town but I’m fearful now that we may have to retrofit that to put in EV chargers. We should be looking ahead and ensuring the infrastructure is there, especially for tourists.’

Her colleague, Cllr Sean O’Donovan seconded her motion and pointed out that there are just 113 public EV chargers across Co Cork.

‘That’s a very small number and while it’s fine if you are in Cork city, it won’t help if you’re heading down to West Cork and wondering if there enough EV chargers there,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘Electric vehicles will be the future and we need to future proof our towns and villages for what’s to come.’

Cllr Marie O’ Sullivan (FG) pointed out that there are just two public EV chargers in Kinsale and recalled one incident where one taxi owner had to wait an hour to get their car charged.

Her colleague Cllr Kevin Murphy said a time limit should be applied on charging.

Councillors were told that Cork County Council is preparing a brief for the appointment of a consultants with Zero Emissions Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI) to develop a strategy for charging infrastructure in the south-west.

‘Cork County Council is partnered with Kerry County Council in the development of the strategy.

This strategy, when developed, will set out the requirements for EV charges across Cork county and Kerry,’ said Niall Healy, Council director of services, roads and transportation.