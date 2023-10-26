Early blitz carries Kilmacabea into final

CARBERY JAFC SEMI-FINAL

KILMACABEA 1-13

TADHG MACCÁRTHAIGH 0-8

BY TOM LYONS

A SUPERB first half against the breeze, after which they led by 0-9 to 0-2, was enough to propel Kilmacabea into their fifth SW final since 2015, on Friday night against Barryroe.

While MacCárthaigh’s fought hard in the second half, reducing the lead to four points, the gap was just too big for a side that was over-dependent on replacement full forward, Dylan Murray for scores. An opportunist goal by sub, Liam McCarthy, in the 55th minute clinched a deserved victory for the Kilmacs.

The Kilmacs played free-flowing football in the first and their defence was tight all through. With the experienced Ruairí Hourihane showing all his skills in the middle of the pitch and Ian Jennings causing severe problems at centre-forward, the winners hit the target repeatedly against a foundering Caheragh defence.

What happened to MacCárthaigh’s in that first half, never producing the football we had seen in the quarter-final against St. Colum’s? Maybe it was the absence through injury of their star man, Brian O’Driscoll, or the unavoidable absence of their coach, Cárthach Keane, but this was as flat a half an hour as we have ever seen from this side.

They recovered well in the third quarter, giving as good as they got, but never really looked capable of pulling off a win.

‘We were delighted with the first half and we played probably our best football of the season,’ said a smiling Kilmac manager, Shane Crowley.

‘We used the ball very well and put together some fine moves. With RuairI outstanding at midfield – what a warrior he is – we had plenty possession and the forwards did the rest. We were specially delighted with our defence, the way they closed down the Caheragh forwards. We knew Caheragh would have a good patch and they did in the third quarter but we came back well to close out the game. I have great time for young Liam McCarthy, the sub who came on, and his goal saw us home.’

From the throw-in, the Kilmacs got on top in this Bandon Co-op junior A football semi-final in perfect conditions in Skibbereen on Sunday.

With Ruairí Hourihane winning loads of possession at midfield, Martin Collins closing off the defence at centre back, and Ian Jennings making roads at centre forward, the scores came at regular intervals. Points from Jennings (two), goalkeeper Colin Mc- Carthy (free), Damien Gore (free) and wingback Eamonn Shanahan had the Kilmacs leading by 0-5 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter.

The lone Caheragh point, despite playing with the breeze, came from Dylan Murray, filling in for the injured Brian O’Driscoll. He was to emerge as his side’s best player over the hour. In the second quarter, a McCarthy, 45, and points from the Shanahans, Eamonn and Ray, took the Kilmac tally to eight, with MacCárthaigh’s again being limited to a single point from Eoin O’Donovan.

It was 0-8 to 0-2 at the break, Kilmacabea in the driving seat and it is worth noting that half their tally came from the goalkeeper and wingback.

A more determined MacCárthaigh’s who took the field in the second, with Kevin O’Driscoll, Seán McCarthy, Paddy Burke and Murray coming much more into the game. A pair of pointed frees from Murray within two minutes of the restart promised a Caheragh comeback but the Kilmacs responded. The hard-working Donncha McCarthy pointed and Gore had his only point from play, while Ian Jennings added another to increase the lead to seven points.

A serious arm injury to McCarthaighs’ impressive Seán MacCárthaigh in the 44th minute, halted proceedings for a while and when the game resumed, the Caheragh men grabbed the initiative.

Points from Tadhg Keating, Paddy Burke and a point from free and from play by Murray closed the gap, sub Daniel O’Donovan pointing for Kilmacabea, and the lead was down to a manageable four points with six minutes. Sub, Liam McCarthy, eased their worries and clinched the issue when he fastened onto a superb pass from Daniel O’Donovan and worked his way through for a great goal in the 55th minute. The outstanding Jennings closed the scoring with a superb soaring point from the wing.

It finished 1-13 to 0-8.

‘It just didn’t happen for us today,’ admitted downbeat Caheragh mentor, Kieran O’Neill. ‘We were flat in the first half, never got going. We did try hard in the second half but the gap was too big. It was just one of those days.’

Scorers for Kilmacabea: Ian Jenning (1 mark) 0-4, Liam McCarthy 1-0, Eamonn Shanahan, Damien Gore (1f) and Colin McCarthy (1f, 1 45) 0-2 each, Donncha McCarthy, Ray Shanahan and Daniel O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Dylan Murray (3f) 0-5, Tadhg Keating, Padraig Burke and Eoin O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: Colin McCarthy, Liam Tobin, Darren Whooley, Mark Jennings, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Martin Collins, Eamonn Shanahan, Joseph Collins, Ruairí Hourihane, Donncha McCarthy, Ian Jennings, Ray Shanahan, Owen Tobin, Declan O’Sullivan, Damien Gore. Subs used: Daniel O’Donovan for D. O’Sullivan (25), Keith Whelton for J. Collins (51), Liam McCarthy for R. Shanahan (51), Odhran Kerrisk for E. Shanahan (58).

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Eoghan Daly, David O’Connor, Shane Fitzgerald, Cathal Hegarty, Mícheál O’Donovan, Tadhg Keating, Liam O’Donovan, Daniel Kingston, Kevin O’Driscoll, Leon Burke, Colm O’Driscoll, Seán MacCárthaigh, Paddy Burke, Dylan Murray, Eoin O’Donovan. Subs used: Oisín Daly for L Burke (halftime), Kevin O’Regan for E. O’Donovan (39), Jack McCarthy for S. MacCárthaigh (44), Shane O’Driscoll for S. Fitzgerald (62).

Referee: Liam O’Shea, Carbery Rangers.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Our Star: Special mention to Ian Jennings but the experienced Ruairí Hourihane, was the driving force and the hub of this Kilmac victory from his midfield position.

Star Moment: The goal from sub, Liam McCarthy, in the 55th minute eased the anxiety in the Kilmac camp as Caheragh closed the gap to four points.

Talking Point: Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s slow start, Brian O’Driscoll’s absence, and the huge contribution from Kilmac’s more experienced players.

What Next? Kilmacabea meet Barryroe in the final in Dunmanway on Friday night at 8pm.