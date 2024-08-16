Eamonn Creedon finishes third on Cork Forest Rally 

Inchigeelagh’s Eamonn Creedon guided Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel (Ford Fiesta R5) to third overall in last weekend’s J&M Breen Distributors Jim Walsh Memorial Cork Forest Rally in north Cork, the third round of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship.

It was enough to promote Mackarel into top spot in the series with three rounds remaining. Victory went to Tyrone’s Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5), who finished 10.4s ahead of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of another Tyrone driver Niall McGonigle with Mackarel/Creedon a further 11.6s behind in third.

Through the opening four stages, the lead role changed as many times with Ulster drivers Gareth Mimnagh (Ford Fiesta R5), McGonigle, Vivian Hamill (VW Polo GTi R5) and Mitchell the respective rally leaders. Mimnagh’s lead didn’t last long as he struck a chicane bale on SS2 and retired, the stage also claimed pre-event championship leader Jordan Hone, who retired his Ford Fiesta R5 with a broken steering arm.

Although Hamill stalled at the start line, it didn’t prevent him from becoming the new leader after SS2 just 1s ahead of Niall McGonigle with Mackarel/Creedon 2.3s off the lead in third place. McGonigle was best on SS3 to move 5.7s ahead of Mitchell with Mackarel/Creedon a fraction of a second further behind.

Even though he swiped a chicane on SS4, Mitchell topped the time sheets and the leaderboard with Mackarel/Creedon into second spot 4.4s behind - despite a power steering issue near the stage end. It was still a very close contest with the top quartet that featured McGonigle and Hamill all with a 7.1s bracket.

Mitchell retained the lead for the remainder of the event but suffered an overshoot and a high speed moment on the final stage before taking victory. McGonigle suffered a rear right wheel puncture on the final stage but did enough to finish ahead of Mackarel/Creedon, who were happy with their result. Elsewhere, Ballyvourney’s Gerard Lucey (Ford Fiesta R5) held ninth overall until they retired on SS5. Offaly’s Mike Garahy (Ford Escort) and his Clondrohid co-driver Iarla McCarthy won Class 10. The Pike’s Peter Keohane was co-driver for Youghal’s Ross Ryan (Peugeot 107), who finished fourth in the J1000 category.

Results: 1. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (VW Polo GTi R5) 45m. 11.4s; 2. McGonigle/C. McKenna (Ford Fiesta R5)+10.4s; 3. D. Mackarel/E. Creedon (Ford Fiesta R5)+22.0s; 4. V. Hamill/A. Greenan (VW Polo GTi R5)+48.0s; 5. P. O Connell/M. Wiley (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 04.4s; 6. R. Caldwell/S. O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5)+1m. 24.6s.