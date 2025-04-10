Éabha O’Donovan shines as Cork book final spot in Munster minor football final

O’Donovan Rossa footballer kicked 1-9 as minors into Munster final

CORK are through to Munster LGFA minor, U14A and U14B championship finals following another weekend of positive results.

Kieran O’Shea’s Cork minors, in their penultimate Munster LGFA championship round-robin fixture, had to dig deep to see off Clare in Cloughduv on Saturday.

Playing into a strong wind and packed defence during the first half, the hosts eked out a 1-4 to 0-4 interval lead thanks to Éabha O’Donovan’s goal. The in-form O’Donovan Rossa player would finish with 1-9 (0-8 from converted frees) of her side’s total as Cork held their opponents to a goal in the second period. Ilen Rovers’ Kate Carey (0-2) and Laura Walsh (0-1) were the Rebels’ other scorers in a deserved 1-12 to 1-4 victory.

That outcome, and results elsewhere, confirmed Cork’s place in the 2025 Munster minor final with a game to spare. Next up for Cork is a meeting with old rivals Kerry who underlined their quality with a 5-13 to 1-1 defeat of Limerick. The Kingdom require victory over Kieran O’Shea’s side to qualify for the provincial decider. Also last weekend, Tipperary defeated Waterford 2-7 to 1-6 to keep alive their slim hopes of securing a Munster final berth.

West Cork LGFA contingent Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy, Maisie O’Callaghan (all Kinsale), Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Allie Tobin and Éabha O’Donovan (both O’Donovan Rossa) have a Munster minor final to look forward to on Saturday, May 3rd, following the latest victory.

***

Both of Cork LGFA’s U14 panels qualified for Munster finals last weekend. The blitz format of the provincial U14 championships has suited two talented Rebel panels since the beginning of the year. Utilising every member of their available squads, Cork contested a Munster U14A final against Clare on Wednesday evening (April 9th) in Brosna and have a Munster U14B Johnny Hayes Tournament final against Limerick on Thursday night (April 10th).

West Cork and Beara LGFA are well represented on both panels. The U14As include Aibhlinn McCarthy, Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins, Niamh Doyle (all Ibane Ladies), Emily Conlon, Niamh O’Sullivan (both St Colum’s), Grace O’Sullivan (Tadgh Mac Cárthaigh) and Nell Kinsella (Kilmacabea).

Aoibhinn McCarthy (Castlehaven), Caoimhe Hurley, Claire Healy, Grace Holland (all St Colum’s), Caragh McCarthy (Bantry Blues), Sally McAuley (Clonakilty) and Hannah O’Sullivan (Beara) have helped the Cork U14Bs reach this year’s provincial decider.

Last Sunday, the Rebel U14Bs won all their matches, apart from a defeat to Limerick, in the final Munster Johnny Hayes Tournament Blitz to decide this year’s finalists at the competitive grade. Cork’s reward is a return clash with Limerick in the decider.

As for the Cork U14As, Ioannis O’Connell’s young panel built on some impressive displays in their previous blitz to win four of their five games at a final stage-two blitz held in Cloughduv on Sunday.

Despite losing to Clare, Cork rebounded with wins over Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford and Limerick to set up a provincial decider against the Banner. Kate O’Connell, Laura O’Mullane, Michaela Moynihan, Aoife Harte, Ann O’Mullane, Aisling Kelleher, Abbie Ni Scanlainn and Fia Comeford were amongst Cork’s scorers.