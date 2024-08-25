Dunmanway Town Tornados blow away opposition to capture U12 Premier crown

BY GER McCARTHY

DUNMANWAY Town Tornados blew away the opposition to capture the 2024 U12 Schoolboys Premier trophy.

The Tornados cemented their U12 Schoolboys Premier League title-winning season with a 3-0 victory away to Ardfield. Ben Marchie and Danny Carroll’s first-half strikes handed the visitors a commanding lead. A much-improved Ardfield second-half performance made life difficult before Ryan Crowley Healy found the net to complete a 3-0 Tornados triumph.

That outcome handed Dunmanway Town Tornados an unassailable lead with one league fixture to complete. A record of seven wins, one draw and a solitary loss meant the Tornados could no longer be caught.

Ben Marchie (nine goals) and Ryan Crowley Healy (eight goals) have combined for 17 strikes this term. Jai Hurley, Patrick Hennigan and Danny Carroll have also weighed in with some important goals.

It took a full squad effort for Dunmanway to become champions. Since their only league defeat to Skibbereen Dynamos in late May, Dunmanway embarked on an undefeated six-match run to lift the trophy.

‘I would like to thank the players for their dedication throughout the league campaign,’ Dunmanway Head Coach Alan Hickey told The Southern Star.

‘A training session or match is rarely missed by any of our players. Also, I want to say a big thank you to my assistant coach, Rory Crowley, for all his hard work.

‘We are very grateful to our sponsors McMahon Builders Providers and to Dunmanway Rugby club for the use of their facilities. I would also like to thank the players’ parents for their great support throughout the season.’

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Premier, Skibbereen Dynamos stepped up their chase of the runners-up berth with a comprehensive win away to Riverside Athletic. Olan Courtney netted a hat-trick with Ethan Atalay (2), Tadhg Ronan and Senan Whooley also scoring.

Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty AFC Reds’ U12 Premier League clash ended 4-0 to the visiting side at Canon Crowley Park. Oliver Hayes opened the scoring after four minutes and Jake McAdams doubled Clonakilty’s advantage shortly after. Cathal Calnan made it 3-0 prior to Paddy O’Regan netting the Reds’ fourth goal before the half time whistle.

The Tornados have been crowned champions but the runners-up place remains up for grabs. Clonakilty Reds and Skibbereen Dynamos are currently in second spot on 15 points each. Ardfield are fourth, two points behind but having played a game more than the clubs above them.

The Dunmanway Town Tornados squad includes Marcus McSweeney Leitis, James Duggan, Fionn John McCarthy, Danny Carroll, Ben Marchie, Tristan O’Neill-Hayes, Jai Hurley, Ryan Crowley Healy, Sean Deasy, Brian Murphy, Matthew Hickey, Samuel Kingston, Emmet Farr and Patrick Hennigan. Coaches are Alan Hickey and Rory Crowley.