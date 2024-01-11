Dual ace Emma Hurley thrilled to win 2023 West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award

A RISING dual sports star with a difference, Emma Hurley has been named the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award winner.

The talented Drinagh teenager (15) enjoyed an incredible year that saw her create West Cork soccer history as well as win an All-Ireland road bowling title.

On two fronts, Emma made her presence felt – and the scale of her achievements impressed the West Cork Sports Star Award judges.

The MICC Dunmanway third-year student became the first-ever local girl to be selected on the West Cork U14 team for the prestigious Kennedy Cup last summer; that’s a breakthrough moment for schoolgirls’ soccer in West Cork. The young trailblazer has shown young girls across the region that there is a route to the Kennedy Cup, and she earned her place in the squad on merit. That history-making West Cork team went on to finish third overall at the prestigious tournament in Limerick, the best-ever placing of the team at the Kennedy Cup.

The following month Emma turned her attention to road bowling and enjoyed her greatest triumph on the road – she was crowned All-Ireland U16 girls’ champion after a brilliant performance against Ulster champion Megan O’Reilly in Ballincurrig. Winning by almost three bowls, this was an emphatic win, and sparked more celebrations in her summer to remember.

Given how she excelled on two fronts, and the importance of her Kennedy Cup inclusion, the judges felt Emma was an ideal choice to take home the coveted 2023 West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award.

‘I was absolutely shocked, I wasn’t expecting it,’ Emma told The Southern Star this week.

‘Dad got the news and he rang me straight away, and mom and myself were shocked, we couldn't believe it. It’s such an honour to win this award.

‘I’m so excited for the awards night, I can’t wait.’

The gala awards night will be held in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Saturday, January 27th, and it is always the biggest night in the West Cork sports calendar as the great and good of local sport are honoured and celebrated.