Drunk driver needed fire brigade to free him

A MAN who drove with excess alcohol ended up in a ditch and needed the fire brigade to free him from the vehicle, Judge John King was recently told at Bantry District Court.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client, Paul Ellis (40) from Dreenatra, Schull, was a courier by profession but his career came to an end the day before the district court sitting.

Ms McCarthy said her client was pleading guilty to the offence of driving with excess alcohol on New Year’s Day 2024, and he was accepting of the fact that the conviction would carry a mandatory three-year disqualification from driving.

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said the manner of the accused’s driving as he left Woodlands in Schull at about 8.45pm and drove towards Ballydehob had been reported to gardaí.

A short time later, she said gardaí saw his van stuck in a ditch with the engine still running, and the fire brigade were called to assist in removing him from the vehicle.

The accused failed a roadside breath test, as well as the breath specimen that was subsequently taken at Bantry Garda Station.

In mitigation, his solicitor said: ‘He was fully co-operative with gardaí, and faced the consequences of his actions by giving up his job as a courier as of yesterday.

‘These are catastrophic consequences,’ she told Judge John King, who concurred and commented on the fact that the accused had dealt with the case ‘honourably’.

Judge King imposed a €300 fine, an endorsement, and a three-year disqualification from driving for the offence.

And although Mr McCarthy said recognisances were not required, the judge fixed them in the event of an appeal.