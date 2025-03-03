Drugs found in Kinsale garden shed

A KINSALE man ‘from a respectable family’ has received a six-month suspended sentence after gardaí raided his home and found large quantities of both cocaine and cannabis in a garden shed.

Gavin O’Callaghan (30) of Hillcrest, Cappagh, Kinsale pleaded guilty to the possession of drugs, and the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply, at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Treasa Kelly that at 4.45pm on January 12th 2023, Gda Eoghan Hodnett was on mobile patrol in Compass Hill when he saw the accused acting suspiciously.

‘Mr O’Callaghan handed over deal bags with cocaine to Gda Hodnett,’ she said, ‘and he was taken to Kinsale Garda Station for the purpose of a further search. In a caution memo he made full admissions that he had cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply.’

‘Gardaí then carried out a diligent search of his home and found €2,400 worth of cannabis and €1,000 worth of cocaine in a garden shed, as well as deal bags,’ she added.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid O’Shea said his client, who has no previous convictions, was fully co-operative with the gardaí, made immediate admissions and is fully aware of the seriousness of these offences.

‘This happened over two years ago. He comes from a respectable family and having gardaí raid their home is something they will not forget,’ said Mr O’Shea.

‘The family then reached out to James O’Mahony of Kinsale Youth Support Services (KYSS) who took Gavin in. He is sticking with a five-to-six-point plan and he has provided nine clear urine samples over the past eight or nine months showing he is drug-free.

Mr O’Shea added that his client left Kinsale and the people he was hanging around with, and is working now in a shop. He is also undergoing counselling in Coolmine.

‘He realises the effect he has had on people he sold the drugs to. I would ask that he be allowed continued to work with James O’Mahony,’ he said.

Judge Kelly said this was a very serious matter and noted that he was caught with a lot of drugs but that he has taken positive steps in the meantime.

She convicted and sentenced him to six months in prison but suspended it for two years in the defendant’s own bond of €500, on condition that he continue to attend his GP and therapy services.

‘If you are back here again I’ll have to consider putting you into custody,’ said Judge Kelly.