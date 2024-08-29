Drugs case trio remanded once more as judge told everything is ‘on schedule’

THREE men who have been charged, along with seven others, as part of investigations into a major drugs smuggling operation earlier this year, have been further remanded in custody to September 5th on the provision that a file will be ready for the DPP on that date.

At Clonakilty District Court last week, Judge Brendan O’Reilly was told that the men have been in custody since March 14th last.

Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz (44) of no fixed address in Spain; Ali Mazidi (48) of 700 South Banke Plauts, 40 3012 HB, Netherlands, and Kiumaars Ghabiri (51) of Rotterdam, Netherlands, all appeared in court by video link.

The three men, along with seven others, are charged with conspiracy, with others, to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 into the State, between February 27th and March 14th last.

Det Sgt Mick Lyons told Judge O’Reilly that this is a very complex investigation, and at the last court sitting in July they indicated a period of eight weeks would be needed before the file is complete.

‘That was agreeable and we are now four weeks in. We are on schedule with the file, so we are seeking a further remand in custody,’ said Det Sgt Lyons.

He said this is just for the file to go to the DPP and that directions won’t be immediately forthcoming. He was seeking another eight weeks following the file being sent, but Judge O’Reilly said he could not agree to this request.

The judge granted another four weeks, once the papers are gone to the DPP.

The judge remanded all three men in custody to appear in court again at Bandon District Court on September 5th for confirmation that the file has gone to the DPP. He also directed that a Dutch and Spanish interpreter be present in court that day.

The 10 accused were arrested in West Cork on March 14th last when gardaí stopped a truck and an SUV at Tragumna Pier, and later a camper van, which was stopped on the main street in Leap.