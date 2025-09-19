COURTS: Skibbereen man opts to serve two days in prison rather than pay a €150 fine

A Skibbereen man opted to serve a two-day jail sentence for being drunk and disorderly at his sister’s home, Skibbereen District Court heard on Tuesday.

Dylan Fahy, who is originally from Skibbereen but lives in Carrowclough, Tipperary, was arrested near the home of his sister at Vicar’s Glebe, Coachford on August 28th.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said gardaí had received a 999 call from a woman, with a man heard shouting in the background.

Sgt Mulcahy said: ‘Gardaí went to the scene and were met by Dylan Fahy and his sister.

‘He ran from the scene and gardaí chased him on foot. He was arrested for his own safety.’

Sgt Mulcahy said that Fahy had 51 previous convictions, seven of which related to being intoxicated in a public place.

Sol Flor Murphy said his client, who was on remand, had accepted his behaviour was unacceptable.

Judge Joanne Carroll asked if he was receiving any treatment for alcohol addiction and whether drinking was a problem for him, to which he replied ‘no’.

A charge relating to a Section 6 public order offence was withdrawn.

Judge Carroll convicted the accused and ordered him to pay a fine of €150 or spend two days in prison. Fahey opted for the two days in prison.

