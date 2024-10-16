Driver had ‘off-the-scale’ level of alcohol in system 

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A YOUNG driver who pleaded guilty to drink driving had such a high level of alcohol in his bloodstream that it could have caused him ‘catastrophic’ health issues, according to a district court judge.

Dylan Tobin, 27, of Ceann Droma, Cill na Martra, appeared before Judge James McNulty at Macroom District Court.

Court presenter Sergeant Brian Harte told the court that Mr Tobin was the driver of a blue Volkswagen Golf that was found stuck in a ditch in the early hours of December 30th, 2023.

Sgt Harte said that the vehicle had its engine running and Mr Tobin was trying to drive it out of the ditch on a minor road near Macroom at about 2am.

When gardaí approached the vehicle, Mr Tobin got out and put his hands up before falling backwards into the ditch.

He was described as being unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Mr Tobin was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Macroom Garda Station.

Sgt Harte said that in the doctor’s room at the station Mr Tobin was asked to provide a breath specimen but when he was about to put the tube to his mouth he attempted to flee and was apprehended.

He later agreed to give a blood sample and the reading was 288mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, more than five times the legal limit of 50mg.

Defenced solicitor Patrick Goold said that it was clear that his client was highly intoxicated and this was the likely reason for his behaviour at the garda station. He said that once he was prevented from absconding he willingly gave a blood sample.

He said that Mr Tobin had a good work ethic and was now living in Macroom.

Judge James McNulty said that his main concern was the level of alcohol in Mr Tobin’s system.

He said: ‘It’s enormous, it’s off the scale. I’d be concerned that that level would be toxic and could cause liver damage, catastrophic health problems or death. Does he have a problem he needs to address?’ He adjourned the case until November 20th to allow for preparation of a probation report.