Driver had ‘a residue’ of cannabis

A BERE Island woman who was found by gardaí eating in her car at the side of the road in Innishannon, still had cannabis in her system, a court heard.

Audrey Elliffe (53) of Clash, Derrycreevene West, Bere Island did not appear at Bandon District Court to answer the charge of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said that at 3.30am on July 16th 2023 gardaí came across the defendant in her car near Innishannon.

‘She was the lone occupant in the car and was eating. There were three dogs with her. She admitted she had a few drinks and had been in Cork city and was driving back to Bere island,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘Ms Elliffe failed a roadside breath test and was brought to Bandon Garda Station where she was tested for alcohol and passed, but did test positive for cannabis.’ The court heard she has previous convictions and was recently disqualified for three years a court in Cork city.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is separated and lives on Bere Island and she had residue of cannabis in her system which caught her out.Judge Philip O’Leary disqualified her from driving for a year and fined her €175.