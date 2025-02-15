Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty show their class in Premier Division title race

THE Premier Division title race looks to be the same two-horse race as last season, as both leaders Drinagh Rangers and defending champions Clonakilty Soccer Club made impressive moves last weekend.

Drinagh beat Castletown Celtic 4-1, with the latter second in the table heading into the weekend. Eoin Hurley and Robbie McQueen goals handed Rangers a 2-0 half-time lead but Matthew Draper gave Celtic a lifeline four minutes into the second spell. Goals from Gearoid White and Mark Grace sealed a crucial win for Drinagh.

It was an important win for the leaders because their rivals Clonakilty picked up their seventh win in eight league games with a 10-0 demolition of Beara United. The game was over at half-time as Clon led 7-0. Chris Collins bagged a first-half hat-trick while Rueben Henry, Rob Downey, Alan Ward and Jack O’Crowley netted in the same period. Downey, Crowley and James Calnan completed the rout and boosted Clon’s goal difference, which is currently seven better than Drinagh’s.

Dunmanway Town suffered their fourth loss in a row in all competitions as Togher Celtic beat them 3-1. Robbie Lucey gave Togher a 1-0 half-time lead before Cian Collins equalised for Town. Two minutes from time, Celtic were awarded a penalty which Lucey converted and Cathal Daly sealed the three points five minutes into added time.

Drinagh Rangers B picked up their third league win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bunratty United as Eamon Fitzpatrick and Jack McCarthy goaled.

***

The top of the table is also hotting up in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship as Baltimore and Lyre Rovers are level on 30 points. Both won last weekend.

Baltimore stay top on goal difference after a 3-0 win over Castlelack – Peter O’Driscoll, Dan MacEoin and Barry Collins were on target for the winners.

Lyre beat Aultagh Celtic 4-2. Eoin Murphy gave Rovers the lead but Daniel O’Connell equalised. Harry Oates nudged Lyre into a 2-1 half-time advantage before goals from Kieran Fitzpatrick and Shane O’Donovan made sure of the win. James O’Driscoll scored a consolation for mid-table Aultagh.

Bay Rovers sit in third after a 6-1 win over Aultagh’s B team. James Iddon gave the bottom-of-the-table side a shock lead, just their fourth goal of the season. Alex Young levelled for Rovers before a five-goal second-half blitz put this one to bed, as Callum McElhinney (2), Young, Sergio Garcia and Calvin Cronin all scored.

Mizen Hob had a 3-2 victory over Ardfield, having trailed 2-1 at half-time. Paul Hodnett, as usual, was the threat for Ardfield and hit the net twice while Ryan O’Neill halved the deficit for Mizen. Second-half goals from Patrick Sheehan and Chris O’Callaghan gave Mizen Hob all three points.

***

The top two clashed in the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7s Premier Division as Drinagh Rangers and Beara United played out a 1-1 draw. Nina Murphy gave Beara a 1-0 half-time lead but a second-half strike from Lorraine O’Neill shared the spoils.

Dunmanway Town jumped ahead of their opponents Mizen AFC into fourth with a 3-2 win. All goals came in the first spell as Sarah McSweeny gave Mizen the lead after five minutes. Ellen Healy levelled matters before Mizen retook the advantage through Kayla O’Driscoll. Healy was on hand once more for Town before Ruth Collins got what turned out to be the winner. Finally, Drinagh Rangers B and Aultagh Celtic drew 0-0.