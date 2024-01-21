Dream season misses out on fairytale finish

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

‘UNFORTUNATELY the last chapter, in the last book of the series, didn’t have a happy ending’ – Gerard Healy

In what was a year to remember for Cill na Martra, the final hurdle proved to be their downfall, as they lost out to St Patrick's Cullyhanna in the All-Ireland intermediate football final, 1-8 to 0-7. So close to immortality, but yet it proved elusive.

This one will hurt. The sting will linger. It’s one that got away. To kick 16 wides and lose by only four points tells its own story.

‘Very disappointed, I felt that we didn’t do ourselves justice,’ Gerard Healy, selector with Cill na Martra, told The Southern Star.

‘You could see after that a few of the lads were annoyed with their own performances, especially in the forward department but look, that's sport. They should be very proud of their achievements this year. We had gotten out of jail three or four times and it just didn’t happen on the day, so we must be thankful for the ones that did.

‘We had a great day out, the result is terribly disappointing but life must go on.’

There’s no tougher pill to swallow in sport than losing in a final, and it’s very easy to let the negative emotions take over. Healy spoke to the crestfallen team afterwards, letting them know how far they have come and how much they have achieved for their small rural parish in Mid Cork. Cork champions. Munster champions. All-Ireland finalists.

‘We were trying to avoid the words ‘bonus territory’ because you are there on merit. It’s not really bonus territory if you deserve to be there. Still, if you had come to me at the start of the year and told me you would win the county, I’d have taken that offer 100 percent,’ Healy added.

‘I said to the lads after in the dressing-room that the goal for Cill na Martra after winning the intermediate in 2018 was to win the premier intermediate. Well, the lads have done that and more. Unfortunately the last chapter, in the last book of the series, didn’t have a happy ending.’

After the long journey back down the M8 on Sunday night, the players were greeted by their friends and family. It was one last chance for the parishioners of Cill na Martra to cherish their team's achievements for the year.

‘We came home Sunday night on the bus and we had nothing officially planned but the whole parish came out to give the lads a huge cheer and a bualadh bos,’ Healy said.

‘There was a massive crowd there. No speeches, nothing formal, just a meet and greet. It was brilliant to get a huge reception from a thankful community that has gotten behind the players all year. The lads were delighted with all the crowd coming out. To be honest, the way they were treated it wouldn’t have been much different than if they had won. It has been a fantastic year overall though, and as we know the new season is just around the corner, so we’ll be looking forward to that too.’

Down now, but certainly not out, as Cill na Martra will campaign in the senior A championship this season, and a group that includes Mid Cork rivals Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh; that’s a game to whet the appetite. Add in Carrigaline and Kiskeam, and Group A is a hard one to call. Cill na Martra belong at senior level on merit, and if they learn lessons from last weekend, they’ll bounce back stronger.