Don't mussel in our bay: Locals protest Kinsale Mussel farm plans

Kinsale waters swell with pride as locals protest farm plans – and we were there.

THERE was a certain air of determination along the Pier Road in Kinsale last Friday evening, as locals made their way down towards the marina gate.

The army of peaceful protesters were boarding boats, yachts and any sea-worthy vessel for a flotilla, demonstrating against plans for a mussel farm not far from Dock Beach.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recently granted Waterford-based company Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd an aquaculture licence to develop a mussel farm close to the Dock Beach on a 23-hectare site.

It seems that the people of Kinsale are truly united against this decision, judging by a recent public meeting where the idea for this peaceful protest emerged.

I was lucky enough to get on board one of the hundreds of boats thanks to the generosity of Donal Hayes who welcomed me on board the ‘Astra 1’ in the company of Donal, his wife Miriam, son Oisín and his friends Gerry and Ann Marie.

We joined numerous other boats and yachts as we made our way out of the harbour towards Dock Beach amid a great atmosphere among all those involved.

The message was clear from Spirit of Kinsale carrier operated by Kinsale Harbour Cruises with a ‘Hands off the Dock’ banner hung on the upper deck, as protesters waved their flags and saluted the other boats.

The sight of a swell of more than 300 people at the Dock Beach really caught me off guard and they waved their banners and posters (and umbrellas) as the noisy horns of numerous boats rang out across the water.

Even a local bus operator ferried people to the beach from the town centre so they could attend this protest.

And it wasn’t just the boats in the water either. There were kayakers, SUP paddlers and local sea swimmers all there for the one purpose.

I’m not sure if Kinsale has ever seen a protest like this and it was reassuring to see so many people young and old all uniting for the one cause.

Donal reckoned there were over 100 boats taking part while about 300 people gathered on the beach.

‘It was a fantastic turnout and it hugely illustrated the absolute communal belief that to take this piece of the harbour away from us beggars belief,’ said Donal.

‘It has taken something like this to bring all of the people of Kinsale together. There are people from all walks of life here, either catching a lift on a boat or driving over to Dock Beach. The place is hopping on a dreary, dreadful evening.’

As we made our way back into the harbour the rain began to pelt down, but there was a sense among people that it was a good day for the people of Kinsale.

An online petition against plans for the mussel farm has already garnered over 4,500 signatures and Donal also urged people to lodge their appeals against the decision as soon as possible.

Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd was contacted for comment.