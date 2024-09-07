Dominant Drinagh Rangers crowned U16 champions

BY GER McCARTHY

THE undefeated Drinagh Rangers are worthy SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U16 Schoolgirls Premier champions for 2024.

The Canon Crowley Park club overpowered Bay Rovers in their final league outing to maintain an unblemished record. That result capped off an undefeated campaign that saw Drinagh claim the U16 Schoolgirls Premier trophy by nine points.

Sarah Buttimer (2), Muireann Campbell, Carmel Coakley, Rachel Morgan, Katie Collins, Lucy Hurley and Nell Kinsella netted during an emphatic victory over Bay that confirmed Rangers as champions. Amy O’Donovan replied for Rovers with Abbie O’Sullivan, Chloe Daly and Sophie Daly also impressing.

From start to finish, Drinagh dominated this year’s U16 Schoolgirls Premier grade, overcoming Bay Rovers, Lyre Rovers, Castlelack and Skibbereen, home and away, to lift the trophy. Carmel Coakley finished as the league’s top scorer with 14 goals. Coakley was ably assisted by Katie Collins, Áine Collins, Muireann Campbell and Rosie O’Donovan in a free-scoring Drinagh squad.

The Drinagh Rangers U16 schoolgirls’ squad includes Sarah Buttimer, Keelin McCarthy, Niamh Daly, Sophie O’Donovan, Sophie Scarlett, Rachel Morgan, Muireann Campbell, Emily Buttimer, Lucy Hurley, Katie Collins, Carmel Coakley, Aimee Doolan, Rosie O’Donovan, Kacie O’Sullivan, Julia Coakley, Katie Coakley, Ciara Lennon, Evie Limerick, Aine Collins, Ellie Curtain and Nell Kinsella.

Ardfield surged to the summit of the U16 Schoolboys Premier by scoring 12 goals in two games. A 6-0 win at home to Castlelack was attained thanks to Euan Whelton (2), Finn O’Mahony (2), Shane Hallihane and Denis Shanahan strikes. A 6-1 triumph away to Beara saw Finn O’Mahony (3), Flor McCarthy, Euan Whelton and Sean Platt get on Ardfield’s scoresheet. Rory O’Neill netted Beara’s lone reply. In the same division, Kilmichael Rovers beat Castlelack 3-0.

Bay Rovers cemented second place in U15 Schoolboys Premier Group A thanks to a 7-3 defeat of Bunratty United. Daniel Copithorne (2) and Michael Ward were on target for United with Shane O’Brien (2), Con Desmond, Ronan Kenan, Padraig O’Sullivan, Dominic Placzek and Joseph O’Kane scoring for the winners.

A busy U14 Schoolboys Premier period has ended with Inter Clonakilty a point clear of Castlelack Celtic and Dunmanway Town. Fionn Coppinger (3) and Luke O’Neill scored in Inter’s 4-1 defeat of Drinagh Rangers who had Sam Kingston on their scoresheet. Castlelack Celtic defeated Dunmanway Town 4-3, including a Jack Allen hat-trick, and Sullane 2-0 to stay in title contention. Filip Kowalewski, Vittor Leite Coutinho and Hugh McCarthy found the net in Dunmanway’s 3-1 success at home to Bay Rovers. Eoghan Hickey was on target for Rovers.

In the U14 Schoolboys Championship, Clonakilty Celtic put in a terrific display to edge Togher Celtic 2-1. Ben Harrington and Brooklyn O’Donovan-Sykes scored either side of Togher’s Jack Buttimer. In the same division, champions elect Ardfield overcame Castlelack United 5-4 in Brinny. Rory Connolly (2), Michael O’Donovan, Brehon O’Mahony and James Flynn were amongst the goals for Castlelack.