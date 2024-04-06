Dohenys maintain perfect record to lead Division 2

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

DOHENYS continued their impressive start to life in McCarthy Insurance Division 2 as they picked up their fourth win from four league games, defeating Clyda Rovers 2-7 to 0-12.

Gavin Farr grabbed Dohenys’ first goal as he punched to the net. Johnny Kelly got the second goal after he blocked down the Clyda goalkeeper's attempted clearance, leaving him an open net to score. The result leaves the Dunmanway side, who won Division 3 last season, top of the table on eight points. Their next game sees them face off against Valley Rovers on Sunday, April 14th.

Valleys also had an impressive victory in Division 2 as they comfortably saw off the challenge of O’Donovan Rossa, 3-15 to 0-10, in Brinny, a result that leaves Valleys on four points alongside Knocknagree and Clonakilty. O’Donovan Rossa have one win from three games and their next outing is April 14th against Fermoy.

In the same division, Clonakilty picked up their second win of the campaign, defeating St Michael’s 1-9 to 0-8. Clon led 0-4 to 0-2 at the break, with Seán McEvoy getting the all-important goal midway through the second half. They face Kiskeam at home in their next game on April 14th.

In Division 4, an all-Carbery clash saw Bandon defeat Ilen Rovers, 2-11 to 0-15. Ilen led this contest 0-12 to 0-9 midway through the second period, but the town side hit back with late goals from Mike Cahalane and Jack Callinan to secure the victory. This result sees Bandon sit second in the table on four points, just one behind leaders Glanmire, while Ilen have lost all three league games in this campaign. Bandon will face another Carbery outfit in Bantry Blues on Friday, April 12th with Ilen travelling to Boherbue on Sunday, April 14th. Also in Division 4 Bantry Blues lost at home to table-toppers Glanmire, 2-11 to 1-11.

Elsewhere, in Division 5 Adrigole had a very impressive 1-10 to 0-7 win over Kilmurry last Sunday. Adrigole led 1-7 to 0-5 at the break with Cian O’Shea netting the goal for the Beara side in the tenth minute. The win puts Adrigole into second place with their next game on Saturday, April 13th against Na Piarsaigh.

St James’s got off to the perfect start in Division 7, winning away to Ballyhooly on a scoreline of 1-9 to 0-8. Joe O’Sullivan got the Ardfield side’s goal. Next up for St James’ is a clash with Argideen Rangers, whose game with Canovee last weekend was called off due to unplayable conditions.