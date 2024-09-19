Dohenys exactly where they want to be, insists Declan O’Dwyer as quarter-final next up

DOHENYS 2-16

O’DONOVAN ROSSA 1-10

DOHENYS were in top form in sunny Rossmore as they beat rivals O’Donovan Rossa in a do-or-die McCarthy Insurance Cork Senior A Football Championship clash.

There was more at stake than just a West Cork derby as a quarter-final spot was also up for grabs. Skibb had to win, Dohenys knew a draw or better would see them take the runner-up spot in Group 2.

With 32 shot attempts in the game, Dohenys asserted their dominance and made the scoreboard keep working.

‘You were coming in here as if it was a knockout game. You’re now in the last six, exactly where you want to be. Start of the year, the aim was just to get out of a group because this grade is so tough,’ Dohenys manager Declan O’Dwyer said.

‘When you’re in the last six, everyone left is going to be saying they want to win it.’

Mark Buckley, who returned to the side after a summer in America, was exceptional for Dohenys, particularly in the second spell.

‘He’s a huge player. Everyone knows Mark, he is one of the most known players in the county. (His) potential is just incredible. Mark’s all-round game was excellent today. We said to him we wanted him assisting more and he did. He was excellent and then Fionn (Herlihy) and Keith (White) on top of it,’ O’Dwyer added.

The Doheny defence deserves massive plaudits too as they won five frees from Skibb over-carrying in attacking positions.

‘They are all together four or five years, the exact same backs and that means a lot. They just know where each other is, they cover for each other, they talk. They’re excellent at turnovers, tackling and breaking. It’s what we pride ourselves on,’ O’Dwyer acknowledged.

Skibb, needing a win, opened the scoring as Brian Crowley split the posts. Fionn Herlihy then responded for Dohenys before Kevin Davis put Skibb back in front. Three points in a row from Dohenys’ full forward Gavin Farr had them two to the good before Elliott Connolly and Crowley levelled it once more. Farr and White put the Dunmanway boys in front again while David Shannon scored a scorcher for Skibb.

Herlihy then had two goal chances with his first being squandered after nice build-up play between himself and Buckley. There was no missing the second opportunity however as Buckley and Oran McCarthy contributed to find the in-form Herlihy who buried it under Ryan Price. 1-7 to 0-5 at the break.

‘The old cliché is there’s no better time to get a goal just before half time. A team doesn’t have a chance to respond really. We threatened for one or two just before it as well. We had Fionn, Keith, Gavin, Bucks. It’s hard to constantly contain if you’re a defence,’ Declan O’Dwyer noted.

Skibb brought on three subs at the interval and certainly gave it a great rattle as Rossas forward Brian Crowley and Shane Barry from Dohenys swapped scores. Rossas needed a win to progress and gave themselves a lifeline when a move involving Isaac Harte and Rory Byrne ended with Davis placing it to the net.

It was Buckley who shone brightest midway through the half with three class scores that involved hard work and super skill. Two of those scores came in quick succession. The first a boomer from long range and the second after he himself intercepted the Skibb kickout before applying the finish.

It was Dohenys’ super sub-Aaron Mannix, on the pitch for four minutes, who provided the killer blow as he fired it into the Skibb net, 2-12 to 1-8 with eight to go.

‘What a goal in fairness. That’s two huge moments for him in two years here (in Rossmore). He kicked the winner against Newcestown when kicking a last-minute 45,’ Declan O’Dwyer explained.

‘He is an unbelievable young fella. He is just struggling with the hamstring. We just couldn’t risk it today but he kept onto me, he wanted time. Hopefully we can do everything we can to get him right again for two weeks' time,’ the Dohenys boss added.

Skibb never gave up to their credit, but it was Barry, White and the influential Buckley who finished off a big win.

Scorers

Dohenys: Gavin Farr 0-6 (5f); Fionn Herlihy 1-2; Mark Buckley 0-4; Aaron Mannix 1-0; Keith White, Shane Barry 0-2 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: Kevin Davis 1-4 (3f); Brian Crowley 0-3; David Shannon 0-2 (1f); Elliott Connolly 0-1.

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Donal Rice, Eoin Lavers, Jerry Farrell; Barry O’Donovan, Cullan Barry, Cathal Daly; Oran McCarthy, Rhys Coakley; Adam O’Donovan, Fionn Herlihy, Shane Barry; Keith White, Gavin Farr, Mark Buckley.

Subs: Aaron Mannix for O McCarthy (48); Colm O’Shea for A Mannix (52, inj); Jerry Collins for B O’Donovan, Paudie Crowley for G Farr (both 55); Darragh Collins for S Barry (58).

O’Donovan Rossa: Ryan Price; Sean Fitzgerald, Darren Daly, Padraig O’Neill; Dylan O’Donovan, Kevin Hurley, Dylan Hourihane jnr; Luca Harte, David Shannon; Brian Crowley, Kevin Davis, Elliott Connolly; Isaac Harte, Thomas Hegarty, Niall Daly.

Subs: Dylan Hourihane snr for N Daly, Rory Byrne for L Harte, Oisin Lucey for D Hourihane Jnr (all ht); Luke Connolly for I Harte (53); Dylan Hourihane Jnr for S Fitzgerald, Luca Harte for R Byrne (both 60, inj).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).