Discovering how sustainability is shaping Peru’s future

New Year is a good time to think of giving back.

Volunteering is an area of opportunity which has always attracted a huge number of Irish people.

Tadhg Crowley, an energy engineer from Clonakilty, recently returned from a volunteering trip to Peru, and encourages others to think about it as an option for 2025.

In September 2024, my friend Ben Ralph and I embarked on a three-week volunteering experience with EcoSwell, an NGO based in Lobitos, Peru.

Thanks to the generous support of private companies, public bodies, and the public, we raised €7,000 to fund our trip.

What we discovered in Lobitos was a stark contrast between the town’s rich history as an oil hub and its current struggles with poverty, and how sustainability-focused initiatives are shaping its future.

Lobitos, a small fishing and surfing town with a population of 1,300, once thrived during Peru’s oil boom in the early 20th century.

American and British entrepreneurs, including Burmah-Castrol (later British Petroleum), developed oil fields in the area.

The oil extracted from Lobitos was sold globally and even supplied 229 service stations in Ireland and Northwest England — a fascinating connection between this remote town and Ireland.

Today, remnants of this history can still be found, with vintage Lobitos petrol pumps still scattered across counties in Ireland.

In 1968, a military coup expelled foreign oil operators and the Peruvian government converted the town into a military base.

However, as the military presence dwindled in the 1990s, so did the economy and infrastructure.

Today, Lobitos faces significant challenges: 30% of its population lives below the poverty line, water is available for only a few hours a week, and electricity blackouts occur regularly.

Amid these challenges, EcoSwell emerged in 2013.

Founded by four friends inspired during a surfing trip, the NGO has been working tirelessly to address Lobitos’ most pressing issues.

Through projects in renewable energy, water and sanitation, reforestation, and public health, EcoSwell has improved the lives of over 40,000 people in nine communities across Peru.

During our time in Lobitos, we contributed to several vital projects.

One key task was designing and securing sponsorship for an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) at Suyo Medical Centre, located near the Ecuadorian border.

Frequent blackouts jeopardised the facility’s ability to store vaccines and provide critical services.

EcoSwell’s solar-powered UPS system, combined with lightning protection, ensures reliable electricity for the centre, safeguarding the health of 12,000 people.

In Lobitos itself, we worked on re-electrifying the Fisherman’s Guild Centre’s solar energy system.

This involved tackling technical issues and addressing an unusual challenge: pigeon interference, which damaged solar panels and reduced system efficiency.

We cleaned, maintained, and installed preventative measures to restore the system’s functionality.

Our work extended to maintaining residential and medical centre solar installations, helping locals gain confidence in managing these systems.

Through hands-on experience, we saw the transformative impact renewable energy can have in communities with unreliable electricity grid connections.

One of the biggest takeaways from this trip was realising how crucial it is to share EcoSwell’s volunteer internship opportunities with students back in Ireland.

Whether your interests lie in renewable energy, water and sanitation, medical and dental practice, or NGO management, EcoSwell offers an incredible chance to work on meaningful projects.

This internship not only provides hands-on experience but also offers a rare opportunity to understand how people living below the poverty line adapt to daily hardships — while making you appreciate the reliable access to electricity and clean water we often take for granted, back home.

The programme also fosters global connections.

During our time, we collaborated with students from Stanford University and the University of Edinburgh.

Exchanging ideas with peers from different backgrounds was inspiring and enriching.

For students seeking something impactful to do during Easter, summer, or October breaks, this programme is a unique opportunity to broaden your horizons, gain insights into sustainable development, and prepare for future job interviews with experiences that truly stand out.

• If you’re interested in making a difference while learning and growing, Tadhg encourages you to explore EcoSwell’s opportunities. Visit EcoSwell.org for more information, or feel free to reach out to Tadhg on LinkedIn at Tadhg Crowley.