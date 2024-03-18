Determined Angela has her sights set on bringing ‘Tommy’ to Paralympics

A WOMAN with strong ties to West Cork has repeatedly got back in the saddle after countless health challenges, and now she’s hoping to qualify for the Paris Paralympics.

But Angela Lyons from Tower, Blarney, is looking for help from the public to get her there.

Her dad Michael O’Sullivan kept ponies in his native Castletownbere and that’s where Angela first developed her love for the animals.

As a teenager she show jumped at national level until a severe fall broke her pelvis, hip, and femur.

‘It was just a freak accident,’ remembered Angela (52). ‘My horse got the pole stuck between his front legs, he went down on his knees and I came off over his head, landing on the pole.’

The fall meant she was out of action for over a year, but horses were her life, and quitting riding was never an option so she took up dressage.

Not surprisingly with her talent and determination, she enjoyed huge success and has won 11 national championships titles at different levels.

‘At the time I was also working in a riding school in Blarney and competed and trained horses for other people while also coaching kids to European level,’ she said.

She had a busy life, but lived with chronic pain from her fall which forced her to get a hip replacement when she was in her mid 30s, in 2004. The procedure didn’t go well.

‘My tibial nerve was torn, both my feet pointed to the right and I had limited use of my lower leg, as well as crippling nerve pain,’ said Angela.

‘My left foot was purple, and from the ankle down it was agony. At times I felt like I was going to have a heart attack, the pain was so severe,’ she said.

She had to return to hospital for three weeks to try to get the pain under control and the following months were very difficult.

‘I couldn’t even put a sock or shoe on for months, and even then it was just a slipper,’ said Angela.

Married to Stephen, she credits him and her late parents and family for helping her through, as well as her beloved horses.

‘I honestly thought I would never ride again, but looking at photos of my horses by my bed, especially Rio, gave me the motivation to push through and get back in the saddle. It took a long time, over a year, but I made it back,’ she said.

Angela had success nationally with dressage but around 2014 she started to suffer terrible fatigue, and joint ache.

‘At times I felt like I was walking through water, the exhaustion was so bad. It took a while, but I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis which affects my joints, tendons, lungs, and eyes. This time it was a bigger challenge to get back in the saddle, but with the help of medication – I inject myself weekly – I made it.’

She admits, though, it was difficult to compete against physically able-bodied riders at such a high level.

‘Someone mentioned para-dressage, and I looked into it as I was struggling in competitions. Classifiers grade you from one to five, with five being the least disabled and I’m currently a low four. I saw this as a new opportunity for me as I couldn’t otherwise compete internationally, the quality was so high,’ she said.

Goal setting is huge for Angela and her aim is to compete in the Paralympics in Paris which run over 12 days from August 28th. ‘To qualify we must attend three international events, two in the UK and one in Europe.

‘ These competitions are self-funded and cost in the region of €1,500 to €2,000 per event. Entry fees, transport of horse and competition expenses all add up and all money raised will go towards this,’ she said.

Her equine partner in this adventure is Woodcroft Santa Cruz – or Tommy.

‘I joke that ours is like a modern love story as I first saw him online! I’ve known him since he was five, he’s now 16, and we’ve been through a lot together, and it would be great to add Paris to our story,’ she said.

Tommy and all the horses she’s had over the years are what’s gotten her through tough times and excruciating pain.

‘It doesn’t matter how you’re feeling, you still have to get up and feed them every day.

‘It would have been easy to give up, but I just kept changing my goals and this is where it’s brought me,’ she said.

When she was at her lowest in terms of pain and being heavily medicated, she said she could never in her wildest dreams have imagined she’d be striving to get to Paris.

‘Any donation, no matter how big or small, will be greatly appreciated. This is a big challenge, but we are up for it. After all what is life without a challenge!’ she said.

