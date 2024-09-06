Decisive weekend in Carbery junior hurling championships

U21 HURLING – The Clona Milk U21 hurling championships have now reached the concluding stage, with one final being played last weekend and the other two now ready to be played.

Pride of place goes to Cill Mochomóg, the combination of St Colum’s and Bantry Blues. Last season Colum’s played in, and won, the C grade on their own but moving up a grade, from 13-a-side to 15-a-side in B, they were short of numbers and decided to throw in their lot with neighbours Bantry Blues, as they do at underage level.

The decision reaped its reward when they proved too strong for Ahán Gaels, a combination of Ó Mathúna/St Mary’s, in the final in Dunmanway on Saturday. With two outstanding young hurlers, Dara Sheedy and Shane Murnane, driving them on the result was a 2-17 to 1-11 victory. And Jack Sheedy, probably the best of the trio, was missing through injury. The question now is, will Cill Mochamóg venture up to A next season to take on the top dogs like Newcestown and Ibane? Hopefully they will.

The A semi-final between Bandon and Ibane Gaels ended in a good win for the Barryroe/Argideen combination, 1-18 to 1-13, with the winners to meet champions Newcestown in the final, which will probably have to wait until those clubs are finished with adult championships.

Two games were played in the U21C with Kilbree maintaining their unbeaten run, overcoming Dohenys by 3-18 to 0-15 and St James beating O’Donovan Rossa by 9-18 to 3-6. Kilbree and St James will now meet in the final, to be fixed at a later date.

As regards the U21 hurling championships in general, it’s clear that July/August is not a good time to run these championships, with withdrawals and walkovers too common. Also, the hammerings being suffered by some teams need explaining, especially with some strong hurling clubs showing little interest. The county senior board did not allow any window to play these championships, like they did with the football in February, and the whole issue needs a good discussion at the AGM in December.

JUNIOR HURLING – This is ‘Super Weekend’ on the RCM Tarmacadam junior hurling front with the third and final round of the group championships being played. Qualification places for the quarter-finals in A and the semi-finals in B, as well as relegation play-off spots, will be decided.

In Junior A, Roinn 1, Bandon and Newcestown will meet in Enniskeane on Friday, 6th, at 6.30pm, and the winner will take the second qualifying spot in the group. A draw would see Newcestown advancing on better scoring difference. Ballinascarthy have already qualified top of the group. In Roinn 2, St James and Bantry Blues will meet in Dunmanway on Sunday, 8th, at 3.30pm. A win or a draw will see St James through but Bantry need a win. St Mary’s have already qualified from the group. In Roinn 3, Ó Mathúnas will meet St Oliver Plunkett’s in Newcestown on Saturday, 7th, at 6.30pm. A win or draw for Mathúnas will see them qualify, bringing Clonakilty through with them. If Plunkett’s win, it will be a three-way tie in the group, with scoring difference being applied. Roinn 4 has four teams involved and all are still in with a chance of qualifying. Unbeaten Kilbree are in top position and they will play Dohenys in Clonakilty on Saturday 7th, at 6.30pm. At the same time, St Colum’s will play Randal Óg in Ballydehob.

In junior B hurling, it’s Ballinascarthy v Kilbrittain in Timoleague on Sunday, 8th, at 3.30pm; Barryroe v O’Donovan Rossa in Ardfield on Saturday, 7th, at 6.30pm; and Kilbree v Gabriel Rangers in Skibbereen on Sunday, 8th, at 3.30pm. In Roinn 1, Ballinascarthy have already qualified, while a draw would be enough to give Kilbree second spot. If Barryroe loses, then Kilbree will go through even if they lose. In Roinn 2, Kilbrittain and Gabriel Rangers have already qualified, with Rossas out of the running.