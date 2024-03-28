Deadly Drinagh Rangers blow title race wide open

Drinagh Rangers 3

Clonakilty SC 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE 2024 PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division title race is officially on following last Sunday’s result at a rain-sodden Canon Crowley Park.

West Cork League fans are in for a treat if Drinagh and Clonakilty’s upcoming Beamish Cup final is half as entertaining as this Premier Division clash.

Undefeated league leaders before Sunday’s action, Clonakilty Soccer Club travelled to the home of the reigning champions attempting to stretch their 15-point advantage over fifth-placed Rangers. The latter still have four games in hand so last weekend’s encounter had a big-match feel.

As a superb game transpired, it was Drinagh, as they have done repeatedly over the past decade, who rose to the occasion. Nullifying Clonakilty’s creative players, Barry (H) O’Driscoll, Eoin Hurley and Robbie McQueen’s clinical finishes proved the difference on a day Clonakilty worked hard but struggled in front of goal and failed to build on a positive start.

‘I thought we nullified Clonakilty very well, especially in the first half,’ Drinagh Rangers manager Danny McQueen told The Southern Star.

‘Their danger men up front, Chris Collins, Liam Anthony White and Joe Edmead … nullifying them was spoken about before the game and we managed to do that. It is great when you see the things you have planned come to fruition.

‘If we didn’t win today, it wouldn’t have been the end of the world but we felt we had to get something from it. To come out of it with a win and after playing so well is a great feeling. Look, Clon should have been one up after a few minutes today. If that goes in it is a different story. Overall, we are delighted to get the win.’

Heavy rain and a swirling wind greeted the sides at kick-off. Dominating possession, Clonakilty set a brisk tempo with Odhran Bancroft and Joe Edmead each going close inside the first five minutes. Utilising a high defensive line, Rangers took time to settle and were grateful once Brian Hodnett and Tom McQueen gained a foothold in midfield.

A threat from set-pieces throughout the 90 minutes, a series of Drinagh free-kicks and corners brought the best out visiting centre-halves Paul Daly and Reuben Henry. But despite both team’s best efforts, an evenly fought match remained scoreless at the 15-minute mark.

Clear-cut opportunities were few until Barry (H) O’Driscoll just failed to connect with a Robbie McQueen delivery. Failing to heed that warning, Clonakilty Soccer Club fell behind to a beautifully created opener after 25 minutes. McQueen and O’Driscoll (H) combined once again for the latter to calmly slot into the bottom corner.

Clonakilty needed a spark and got it when Liam Anthony White raced through only to be denied by an important JJ Collins challenge. Midfielder Chris Collins finally began to make his presence felt and one quick pass released Joe Edmead who stung Jack Payne-Murphy’s gloves. Another swift Clonakilty move ended with Collins setting up Conor McKahey to arrow wide.

Drinagh were just as profligate however, Keith Jagoe missing an excellent chance following a Barry O’Driscoll (H) knockdown. An entertaining first half concluded with the hosts one goal to the good.

Unsurprisingly, the visitors restarted in determined fashion. Conor McKahey’s run and cross saw Joe Edmead flash a header wide. Drinagh’s offside trap continued to frustrate their opponents before a cracking game’s second major turning point – Eoin Hurley chased a hopeful through-ball and slid in between a Clonakilty defender and goalkeeper to make it 2-0 on 55 minutes.

The tempo increased as Clonakilty attempted a comeback but it was Drinagh who cemented a commanding display with a third and decisive goal 19 minutes from the end. Robbie McQueen and Eoin Hurley combined for McQueen to capitalise on a defensive slip and put the result beyond doubt.

Clonakilty Soccer Club kept plugging away and were rewarded when Joe Edmead netted deep into injury-time. It proved a mere consolation effort on an afternoon Drinagh Rangers re-entered the title race and gained a psychological advantage heading into the Beamish Cup final.

‘I think it will, yes,’ Danny McQueen answered when asked if the result will have a bearing on the upcoming cup decider.

‘Obviously, it is a confidence boost for us and maybe plants a seed in the back of their minds. Maybe they come out and play much stronger the next day, looking for revenge. It is a cup final so anything could happen really.’

Drinagh Rangers: J Payne-Murphy, JJ Collins (captain), D O’Donovan, B (T) O’Driscoll, B Hodnett, R McQueen, T McQueen, E Hurley, D McCarthy, B (H) O’Driscoll, K Jagoe.

Subs: G White, S Calnan, O Tobin, M Grace, T Connolly, J Walsh,

Clonakilty Soccer Club: I O’Driscoll, C McKahey, J Edmead, P Daly, L Anthony White, R Downey, O Bancroft, E Draper, G Cannon, R Henry (captain), C Collins.

Subs: E Hartnett, J Horan, J Leahy, A Murphy, C McShane, T Battersby, M Shorten.

Referee: N O’Donovan.