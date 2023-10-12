Deadly Dohenys deliver Knock-out performance to set up an all-West Cork county final

Dohenys 1-19

Knocknagree 2-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

SEMI-FINALISTS in 2021 and quarter-finalists in 2022, Dohenys reached the promised land at the third time of asking when they launched a magnificent second-half comeback to see off Knocknagree in this thrilling Bon Secours senior A football county semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The second game in Saturday’s double bill, Dohenys had watched their great West Cork rivals, Newcestown, qualify for the final and it was now up to the Dunmanway men to make it an all-West Cork final. When Knocknagree raced into a five-point lead within ten minutes, the hope of that all-west final looked forlorn indeed.

The pace and precision of Knocknagree’s football in those opening exchanges was breath-taking but it was to pale in comparison to Dohenys’ in the second half. Working their way into the game after the disastrous start and trailing by only a point at half time, Dohenys put on a display of attacking football in the second half that left no doubt as to the better team.

Instrumental in Dohenys’ success was the lethal form of their small but dynamic full-forward line. Full of pace and ingenuity, the three musketeers – Fionn Herlihy, Keith White and Mark Buckley – kicked 1-13 between them and led the Knocknagree defence a merry dance throughout. The Duhallow men just had no answer to this formidable trio and with centre forward Colm O’Shea adding six points – five from frees – Dohenys tally of 1-19 was most impressive.

‘Absolutely delighted, the massive part was the way we finished the first half and then started the second half the way we did,’ said a delighted Dohenys’ manager Declan Dwyer.

‘All year long we have shown fierce determination; they just never give up. Full credit to Knocknagree, for the first ten minutes we were at sixes and sevens. Our lads have great experience, that full-back line of ours have been together for five years and you can’t beat continuity. They figured it out fairly fast.

‘To be able to bring back Eoin Lavers after 13 weeks out with a serious injury was a huge boost.’

A goal from Anthony O’Connor in the second minute and points from Niall O’Connor, Eoghan and Michael McSweeney had Knocknagree off to a flier in the opening ten minutes, with Dohenys’ only reply coming from the outstanding Fionn Herlihy, who blasted over when he could have goaled.

Solving the problem in defence and upping the pace of their game, Dohenys began to get a grip on proceedings, kicking five points to Knocknagree’s two during the next ten minutes. O’Shea (three frees) and Herlihy (2) were the Doheny scorers, with Anthony O’Connor and Michael McSweeney kicking Knocknagree points. James Dennehy stretched the lead to three points.

Dohenys were really starting to motor approaching half time with Seán Daly, Donal Rice and Jerry Farrell forming a solid full-back line and Culann Barry raiding forth from centre back. Johnny Kelly and Rhys Coakley got a grip on centre field and when Herlihy (2) and O’Shea (free) kicked three unanswered points, the sides were level. Knocknagree did manage to get their noses in front at half time when Eoghan McSweeney pointed, 1-7 to 0-9, but it was the Dunmanway men who were smiling on the way to the dressing room.

What a start we had to the second half as rampant Dohenys ripped the Knocknagree defence asunder with the pace of their football. A levelling point from play by O’Shea and a goal from Buckley in the 33rd minute when he tapped home a rebound following a save by Knocknagree goalkeeper Patrick Doyle from Adam O’Donovan had the Doheny supporters cheering, It got better as Herlihy, O’Shea (free) and White added points, with a single response from Anthony O’Connor (free). Dohenys led by 1-13 to 1-8 at the three-quarter stage.

There was just no holding Dohenys as the game opened up even more in the last quarter. Scores from Herlihy, White, Buckley and O’Shea brought their tally to 1-19, the game going seven minutes into injury time. Knocknagree replied with scores from corner back Timmy O’Connor, Tadhg O’Mahony, Michael McSweeney and Patrick Doyle (45), but they were forced to go for goals in injury time.

Doheny goalkeeper Stephen Daly was rock solid under the high centres until a shot from Anthony O’Connor sneaked through a crowded goalmouth to the net in the 66th minute. Too little, too late as Dohenys not so much marched but sprinted into a county final meeting with Newcestown.

‘Who would have predicted this final at the start of the year? You can’t speak highly enough of Newcestown and what they’ve been doing this season. They’re a massive club. If this final doesn’t catch the interest of the people around West Cork, I don’t know what will,’ added Declan O’Dwyer.

Scorers

Dohenys: Fionn Herlihy 0-8; Colm O’Shea 0-6 (5f); Mark Buckley 1-2 (1f); Keith White 0-3 (1f).

Knocknagree: Anthony O’Connor 2-2 (2f); Michael McSweeney 0-3; Eoghan McSweeney 0-2; Timmy O’Connor, James Dennehy, Tadhg O’Mahony, Niall O’Connor, Patrick Doyle (45) 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Jerry Farrell, Seán Daly, Donal Rice; Cathal Daly, Cullan Barry, Barry O’Donovan; Johnny Kelly, Rhys Coakley; Adam O’Donovan, Colm O’Shea, Shane Barry; Keith White, Fionn Herlihy, Mark Buckley.

Subs: Eoin Lavers for S Barry (37), Bill Murphy for B O’Donovan (47), Aaron Mannix for C O’Shea (50), Declan Collins for C Daly (58), Darragh Collins for A O’Donovan (62).

Knocknagree: Patrick Doyle; Timmy O’Connor, Michael Doyle, Gary O’Connor; Killian Cronin, Daniel O’Mahony, Michael Mahoney; David O’Connor, Donagh Moynihan; James Dennehy, Eoghan McSweeney, Michael McSweeney; Denis O’Connor, Niall O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor.

Subs: Danny Cooper for J Dennehy (ht), Tadhg O’Mahony for K Cronin (53).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).