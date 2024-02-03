David Shannon sets up Tim White Cup final against Dempsey

DAVID Shannon produced the performance of the day at Rosscarbery when blitzing the road to the no-play lines in ten excellent shots. Gavin Twohig could not stay with the Skibb man in such devastating form and lost out in this Tim White Cup semi-final by a margin of three bowls.

Starting at the bridge, Shannon exploded into action with four sensational efforts to the foot of ‘Barry’s hill’. Twohig tried manfully to stay in touch but another three-shot salvo to ‘DeBarra Lodge’ made it an impossible task for the Rossmore man. It is now an all-Carbery battle for the Tim White Cup as Shannon takes on Darragh Dempsey in the decider.

In the morning at Ross, Drinagh’s John Young won the opening score in the new Michelle Hayes junior B fundraiser tournament when edging out Adrian Buttimer by a big fore bowl. Young took early command, rising a bowl of odds after five but a couple of misplays on the way to Cahermore cross left it level at this juncture. A mistake on the re-start by Buttimer left Young away again but again he lost his lead only to come good in the exciting closing exchanges where he beat a good last tip of Buttimer’s to take the spoils.

A busy end of January weekend saw the opening qualifier in the new Mikie Hourihane Cup take place at Bauravilla. Cup holder Colm Crowley is back in the decider after overcoming Brian Coughlan and David Horgan in a score of mixed bowling. Shane McCarthy turned in a fine performance on his home Marsh Road on Sunday morning where he defeated Castledonovan’s Seamus O’Regan in the semi-final of the novice B tournament. Two big last shots from the Skibb man sets up a final assignment against Sidney Shannon. Shane Shannon had no joy in the Templemartin junior B decider on Sunday. In contention most of the way, the Durrus man’s hopes of victory went when Mallow’s Timmie Murphy put in a big finish that also put paid to the aspirations of third contender Johnny O’Driscoll.

A big entry of eight teams took part in the first of Carbery’s team bowling mornings. Schull were hosts and a very close shoot-out ended with the Marsh road trio of Denis Murphy, Jerry O’Sullivan and Michael O’Leary edging out Rosscarbery, Michael and James Cussen and Sean O’Neill by less than a metre.

Results:

Bantry: Dan O’Riordan Cup senior tournament, Arthur McDonagh defeated David Murphy, almost two bowls, for €24,400; return, Michael Gould defeated Flor Crowley, one bowl, for €25,000.

Bauravilla: Mikie Hourihane Cup qualifier, Colin Crowley defeated Brian Coughlan by a bowl and David Horgan by a bowl, for €1,500; return, Brian Horgan defeated Gavin Crowley, one bowl, for €2,700.

Lyre: Cathal Creedon defeated Simon O’Connell, by two bowls, for €1,100; David Hegarty defeated Cathal Creedon by two bowls for €1,000.

Marsh Road: Novice B tournament semi-final, Shane McCarthy defeated Seamus O’Regan, last shot, for €1,700.

Phale Road, Ballineen: Ted Hegarty tournaments; Boys’ U16, Ben Cooney won from Sean Cuinnea and Tom McCarthy; Boys’ U14, Kevin Courtney won from Ross O’Brien and Conor Lennon; Culann Bourke won from Dylan O’Shea; Boys’ U12, Dylan Baker won from Tadg O’Farrell and Matthew O’Neill; Tadg Hickey won from Luke Barry and Darragh Ahern; Boys’ U10, Jack Fitzgerald won from Sean Hickey; Boys’ U8, Tommy Coppinger won from Colin Ronan; Timmy McDonagh won from Darragh Ronan; Colm Bohane won from Bobby O’Brien and Bobby Cooney; U18/Junior ladies, Ailbhe O’Shea won from Ellen Sexton and Lauren O’Brien; Girls’ U16, Sophie Murphy won from Niamh O’Sullivan; Laura Sexton won from Niamh O’Connell; Dilly Barry-Twohig won from Ciara Lennon; Girls’ U14, Meabh Cuinnea won from Sinead Hickey; Bella Barry-Twohig won from Anna O’Sullivan; Girls’ U10, Lauren O’Rourke won from Shiela Bradley; Elsie Flynn won from Ava Healy; Cara Harrington won from Caoimhe Lennon; Cait Young won from Lola Barry-Twohig.

Rosscarbery: Tim White Cup semi-final, David Shannon defeated Gavin Twohig, three bowls, for €2,400; Michelle Hayes Cup, junior B, John Young defeated Adrian Buttimer, last shot, for €1,600.

Schull: Carbery team bowling; 1. Marsh road (Denis Murphy, Jerry O’Sullivan, Michael O’Leary); 2. Rosscarbery (Michael Cussen, James Cussen, Sean O’Neill); 3. Leap (Kieran O’Sullivan, Cian Minihane).

Shannonvale: Intermediate tournament, Wayne Parkes defeated Eamonn Bowen, almost a bowl, for €2,000.