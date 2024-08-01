David Harte is showing his class on the Olympic stage

DAVID Harte is reminding everyone just why he was twice voted the world’s best hockey goalkeeper.

The Irish shot-stopper has been one of the big positives from Ireland’s opening three Pool B games at the Olympics in Paris that didn’t yield any points – a 2-0 loss against reigning Olympic champions Belgium was followed by a 2-1 defeat to FIH PRO League champions Australia and then a 2-0 reversal against Tokyo bronze medallists India.

Harte (36) is appearing at his second Olympics, having captained Ireland at the Rio Games in 2016, and his performances, especially in the opener against Belgium, highlight just how good the Ringrone native is.

‘It was so special (being out there), and I am so proud not just to be here but also about the shift we put in against one of the best teams in the world,’ Harte said after the opening Pool B loss.

‘I got a bit emotional at the beginning, with the anthems. Compared to eight years ago it was special for me. My two daughters were in the crowd, my wife was there, and my parents. Things like that obviously mean just a bit more this time around, so it’s phenomenal to be at another Olympic Games. I’m a very proud Irishman right now.’

Ireland’s final two Pool B games are against Argentina on Thursday and New Zealand on Friday, with Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty remarking: ‘It’s a very tight group and I would expect it to stay like that. I was very impressed with Argentina when I saw them play (earlier this week). But we are at the Olympic Games, and it’s supposed to be the 12 best teams in the world. I am sure there are teams that won’t want to face certain other teams in the knockout stages. We have seen how open it is. Anybody can win it!’

Harte has come up trumps for Ireland in every game so far, and the former Bandon Grammar student will need to be at his best if the boys in Green are to pick up points in this challenging group. In the latest game, the loss to India, Ireland were 2-0 down by the break, but did regroup in the second half.

‘We asked for a lot more intensity in quarters three and four and I thought we got it. But at this level we need to execute from penalty corners,’ Tumilty stated. ‘I was impressed with how the team coped with the heat and conditions, we were the ones on the front foot in quarters three and four which is important for us.’