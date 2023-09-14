David Buckley-inspired Newcestown too slick for city side

Newcestown 1-19

Bishopstown 2-10

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

MISSION accomplished for Newcestown. They knew victory in their final Bon Secours Senior A FC Group C against Bishopstown would guarantee them a quarter-final spot – and they got the job done in Cloughduv.

Now Newcestown meet Kanturk in the next round while Bishopstown finish in third place in the group and are out of the competition.

Newcestown were fully deserved winners as after a shaky start they carried the game to the city side and led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half time. They inflicted major damage on Bishopstown in the ten minutes after the resumption to lead by 1-13 to 0-6 in the 38th minute. Thereafter the writing was on the wall for the city team who fought to the finish but did not have the scoring power of the West Cork men.

Conditions were perfect at Cloughduv and there was drama immediately from the throw-in, Newcestown goalkeeper Christopher White making a superb save from Michael Nunan, a feat he repeated two minutes later from a Jack Murphy effort after Brian Clifford had pointed a free to put the Town in front.

David Buckley, who finished with 0-9, levelled for Newcestown, and points were then exchanged before Buckley converted another free in the 11th minute to put his side 0-4 to 0-3 in front. They were never led again.

Despite losing two players to injury in the 23rd minute, a committed and powerful Newcestown were also the better finishers and the city side had reason to regret their earlier misses as point by point Newcestown edged in front to enjoy a three-point lead at the break.

The ten minutes after the resumption were decisive as the winners added 1-5 to their tally, a solitary point the Town response.

Tadhg Twomey had scored twice before Ed Kenneally slotted the ball home in the 35th minute and then added a point before David Buckley had two more to make it 1-13 to 0-6.

Newcestown were flying and a goal for the city side from Darragh O’Connor – a high lob into the goal that appeared to be missed by both the goalkeeper and Michael Nunan finished in the net – had little negative effect on their fast-paced game.

The next six points were shared evenly between the teams to leave Newcestown still in command. They had extended their lead to 1-18 to 1-9 before Darragh O’Connor had a second goal for Bishopstown with a low shot in a crowded goalmouth as added time was being played. Tadhg Twomey had a late Newcestown point to finish the scoring. A quarter-final showdown with Kanturk is a mouth-watering prospect for the neutral spectator!

Scorers

Newcestown: D Buckley 0-9 (5f); E Kenneally 1-2; T Twomey 0-4; R O’Sullivan 0-3; N Kelly 0-1 (1f).

Bishopstown: D O’Connor 2-0; S Collins 0-4; B Clifford 0-3 (3f); M Power, M Nunan, L Arslan 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Christopher White; Niall Murray, Cian Twomey, James Kelleher; Colm O’Donovan, Micheál McSweeney, Luke Meade; Eoghan Collins, Gearóid O’Donovan; Colm Dineen, Tadhg Twomey, Richard O’Sullivan; Niall Kelly, Edmund Kenneally, David Buckley.

Subs: Conor Goggin for E Collins (inj, 23), Seamus O’Sullivan for C O’Donovan (inj, 26), Carthach Keane for C Dineen (ht), Robin Sweeney for N Kelly (51), N Kelly for R O’Sullivan (57).

Bishopstown: Cathal Fitzpatrick; Michael Murphy, Michael Power, David Quaid; Kevin Murphy, Eoin Byrne, Nathan Gough; Darragh O’Connor, Conor Dorman; Darragh O’Donovan, Michael Nunan, Simon Collins; Kieran McFadden, Jack Murphy, Brian Clifford.

Subs: Liam Hogan for E Byrne (inj, 19), Conor Dunne for D O’Donovan (ht), Levent Arslan for J Murphy (41), Colm Daly for K McFadden (50), Finn Stevens for D Quaid (55).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).