Dan’s the man as Twomey points injury-time winner for Ballinascarthy footballers

Ballinascarthy 1-7

Argideen Rangers 1-6

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

WHEN the clock ticked into the 61st minute of this exciting derby clash of great rivals Ballinascarthy and Argideen Rangers at jam-packed Barryroe, the sides were deadlocked for the fourth time, 1-6 apiece.

The prospect of extra-time loomed but one last dramatic act remained to be played out in this quarter-final of the Bandon Co-op JAFC.

Argideen Rangers had made one late sally into the Ballinascarthy half and frenetic Bal defending just held out the attacking Rangers’ raiders. Finally clearing their lines, the Reds worked the ball upfield in a superb four-man movement. Running inside the cover at pace Daniel Twomey fired over a superb, match-winning point.

Not alone had Twomey won the bragging rights and the game, more importantly he had propelled Ballinascarthy into the semi-final and a clash with Barryroe. It was always going to be a dour, low-scoring contest given the monsoon that preceded it, with scoring chances at a minimum here.

Lorcan O’Leary, Conor Lehane and Philip Flynn were causing problems for Bal early on with their pace, and the former had two delightful white flags in the second and 11th minutes. Sandwiched in between came a superb point by Bal’s ace attacker Brian O'Donovan, the first of a quartet of cracking scores. Eoghan Ferguson added to the Bal tally, but Conor Lehane posted a swift response with a sublime effort in the 20th minute. Despite the hard grafting of Ciarán Nyhan, Ciarán O’Neill, midfielders Sean Ryan and Daniel Nyhan, Rangers – with Bill Fleming and Padraig Butler excelling – were getting a grip on the proceedings.

Brian O’Donovan scored the point of the match from an acute angle, but two well-taken efforts by Darragh Holland (free) and John Michael O’Callaghan showed that Rangers were intent on business.

Just on the blow of half-time came a defining moment. Colm O’Brien sent in a high delivery, Brian O’Donovan spotted Gearóid O’Leary in isolation and the latter gave Rangers excellent shot-stopper Michael O’Callaghan no chance from close range. It was a crucial score at an opportune time, 1-3 to 0-5 as the half-time whistle sounded soon afterwards.

Brian O’Donovan, now wind-assisted, pointed in the 31st minute, but Rangers had their own surprise for the Reds as in an all-out attack Dylan Harrington got the final touch to billow the net in the 34th minute. A major boost. When Bill Fleming added another the portents looked good for Rangers, 1-6 to 1-4 ahead and controlling the tempo of the game with the O’Donovan brothers Cathal and Darragh, Andrew Guinevan, Matthew Lawton and Fergal Walsh upping the ante.

But this Bal side showed its battling qualities. With Brian O’Donovan again coming up trumps in the 47th minute and Colm O’Brien firing over an inspirational score in the 53rd minute, it went down to the wire with that late drama as Bal just came good at the end in a welter of excitement.

Barry Hanrahan, manager of Ballinascarthy, was not surprised at the intensity and closeness of the game.

‘It was a real tough game and in fairness to Argideen Rangers they showed great intent and purpose, something we expected from them. We were lucky at the end, but Dan Twomey got a great score. It is onwards and upwards, we are in the semi-final and will give it our best shot,’ a satisfied Hanrahan said.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Brian O’Donovan 0-4; Gearóid O’Leary 1-0; Eoghan Ferguson, Colm O’Brien, Dan Twomey 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Dylan Harrington 1-0; Lorcan O’Leary 0-2; Conor Lehane, John Michael O’Callaghan, Bill Fleming, Darragh Holland (f) 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Tadhg O’Neill; Ruairi O’Brien, Dan Twomey, Ciarán Nyhan; Gearóid O’Leary, Ciarán O’Neill, Daniel O’Brien; Seán Ryan, Daniel Nyhan; Conall Cullinane, Colm O’Brien, Eoghan Ferguson; Brian O’Donovan, Padraic Cullinane, Cian Ryan.

Subs: David McCarthy for Padraic Cullinane (41), Aaron Ryan for Cian Ryan (47), Dean Harte for Conall Cullinane (51).

Argideen Rangers: Michael O’Callaghan; Cathal O’Donovan, Darragh O’Donovan, Fergal Walsh; Andrew Guinevan, Bill Fleming, Matthew Lawton; Pádraig Butler, Ger Crowley; Conor Lehane, Darragh Holland, Dylan Harrington; Philip Flynn, Lorcan O’Leary, John Michael O’Callaghan.

Subs: Finbarr Butler for Dylan Harrington (38), Jack Lawton for Conor Lehane (46), Seán Henchion for Pádraig Butler (57).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).