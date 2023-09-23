Daniel Cronin targets podium finish in championship

FRESH from his Wexford Rally victory, Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) competes in Sunday’s Clare Rally, aiming to improve his bid to secure third overall in the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

The nine-stage Ennis-based event is the penultimate round of the campaign, which concludes with the Fastnet Rally in Bantry on the October Bank holiday weekend. The Ballylickey driver and his Dunmanway co-driver Donnchadh Burke are seeded at number four for the event. On their Wexford success, he said: ‘A win brings confidence for sure, but you still have to keep your feet on the ground and not get too ahead of yourself.’

Cronin, who follows the championship chasing duo of Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 Rally20) and Calum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) and interloper Desi Henry (Citroen C3 Rally2) off the start line, outlined his plan.

‘I would be hoping to be a bit closer to Josh, Callum and Desi,’ he said.

‘My own battle will be with the two Boyles, Gareth MacHale and Aidan Wray, and hopefully we will come out on the stronger side of that group. If I got a stage win in Clare, I would be happy.’

Currently, Cronin lies equal fourth in the series on 63 points along with Michael Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5), nine points behind third-placed Declan Boyle (Citroen C3 Rally2) and 14 ahead of Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher (Darrian T90 GTR).

In terms of his VW Polo GTi R5, Cronin reckons it’s ideal at this time.

‘I think with the temperatures cooling down now, the VW Polo works well - it seems to be a really good car in the damp and slippy conditions. The Clare event is normally damp in the morning and that should suit us.’

Wexford provided his co-driver Donnchadh Burke with a first major rally win, a fact not lost on Cronin.

‘I was delighted for Donnchadh,’ he said, ‘he actually doesn’t give himself the credit for what he does. He’s worked very hard this year and it goes to show if you put in the hard work it pays off.

‘He stays up late working on the notes. He did a great job in Wexford. Down through the years, he’s helped us out in gravel notes and now has made the switch to co-driving.’

The pair are certainly focused and while Burke is actually third in the co-drivers’ category, the Clare event is key.

‘We really would like to get that third place in the championship,’ Cronin said.

‘Hopefully we will get more points than the opposition in Clare and then, come the Fastnet, we should be able to put our local knowledge to good effect.’

Cronin won the Clare Rally in 2017. ‘It’s amazing what a good result will do. I think your pace improves when you are out on a regular basis, you are not as liable to make mistakes.’ He also commented on Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy. ‘He has come on great, he was on some pace on the Raven’s Rock and was also quick on the Cork 20. We just need to get out of the blocks quickly and see how it goes.’

It's also a busy weekend for Daniel’s brothers Robert and Colin. Robert competes in the penultimate round (three races) of the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB series at Silverstone (national circuit). Fourth place in round nine in Croft is his best result to date. Colin races in a round of the Benelux series at the Karting des Fagnes circuit at Mariembourg in Belgium.