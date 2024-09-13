Daniel Cronin braced for battle in Wexford Rally title defence

BY MARTIN WALSH

DANIEL Cronin and Donnchadh Burke return to the Wexford Volkswagen Rally this weekend as the top seeds following their victory there some 12 months ago.

Several other West Cork competitors are joining the Ballylickey driver on the 18-stage event including Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Skoda Fabia R5) and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2).

Further down the 150 -plus entry are Ardfield’s Eoghan Calnan and Rosscarbery’s Jason O’Mahony, both in Ford Escorts, while there are also some West Cork co-drivers participating in the event, the only two-day rally running on an annual basis outside of those within the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Reflecting on last year's win, Cronin told The Southern Star, ‘It was my biggest win to date and my first two-day rally win also.’

On defending his title, he added, ‘It will be tough, probably even tougher than last year as it’s a very strong entry this time. The stages are different from last year but I like the terrain there, it’s fast and flowing, but they can be tricky too as they (stages) are through farming country. Any of the top ten are capable of victory, local man James Stafford (Darian T90 GTR) is always very quick and if it stays dry, he will be hard to catch.’

Cronin also identified Donegal’s David Kelly, who is also in a VW Polo GTi R5, Derry’s Desi Henry (Citroen C3 Rally2) and the Donegal duo of Declan (Skoda Fabia Rally2) and Michael Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) as potential winners.

Upbeat about his participation, Cronin, isn’t putting himself under any undue pressure.

‘Look, it will also be seat time ahead of the Donegal Harvest Rally,’ he explained.

The Letterkenny-based rally is the final and deciding round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship where Cronin is amongst four drivers capable of winning the national series.

It's been a challenging season for Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Skoda Fabia R5) and often, his efforts have gone unrewarded. He will use the rally as a shakedown for the Cork ‘20’ in two weeks’ time. Once again, Blackpool’s Liam Brennan will co-drive.

Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy and Rosscarbery’s Eric Calnan wheel out the Clonakilty Park Hotel/Carbery Plastics liveried Citroen C3 Rally2, they are seeded at 11 – one place behind Jason McSweeney. Elsewhere, Barryroe co-driver Dylan Doonan competes with Northern Ireland’s Barry Morris and Ballyvourney’s Meabh Griffin calls the notes for Wexford’s Dan Nash (Ford Fiesta Rally4). Clonakilty’s Eamonn and Lisa McCarthy (Honda Civic) are competing in Class 11F, while The Pike’s Peter Keohane (Ford Escort) and Kilcrohane’s Micheál O'Donovan (Opel Corsa GSi) are also contesting the event.