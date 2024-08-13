Dad-of-three caused ‘ruckus’ in Bandon with no shirt on

A DAD-of-three who took his shirt off outside a Bandon hotel and challenged gardaí that he would take them on caused a ‘ruckus’ in the town that night, a court heard.

Billy O’Driscoll (26) of Apt 2, 14/15 Oliver Plunkett Street pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to being drunk in a public place and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 2.40am on June 6th last gardaí were on patrol in Bandon when they came across the defendant outside the Munster Arms Hotel who had no shirt on and was screaming at staff and at members of the public. ‘He was told to leave the area but he replied: ‘You can’t tell me what to do. I’ll fight any of ye b*****ds. I’ll take ye on.’ He was extremely drunk and his words were slurred and he was arrested by gardaí,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client’s behaviour on the night wasn’t appropriate. ‘He went out and drank too much as he had family issues at the time. He is father to three children but is separated from his partner and is originally from Cork city, but moved to Bandon,’ said Ms Dinneen.

‘He knows his behaviour wasn’t right and he has insight into his behaviour. He is apologising to the gardaí he met outside the Munster Arms Hotel that night.’ Judge Philip O’Leary said the defendant caused ‘a lot of ruckus’ in the town that night and he convicted and fined him a total of €200 on the two public order charges.