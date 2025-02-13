FARM CLASSICS: CS150 made Case for multi-controller stick

IN the late 90s the Case IH tractor portfolio was pretty extensive.

The newly launched MX range catered for the ever popular 100-135hp bracket, while the pedigree heavyweight Magnum extended the power range right up to 250hp.

Servicing sub 100hp category was the CX tractors, while an all new variable transmission CVX tractor was just about to be launched – but that’s an article for another week!

On top of this, CS tractors were released in 1997, consisting of the four cylinder CS110 and the six pot CS120, CS130 and CS150. However, only the CS110 and CS150 were available in the UK and Ireland.

These tractors are of Steyr heritage – the Austrian tractor company being purchased by Case IH in 1996 – and were manufactured at the Steyr plant at St Valentin in northern Austria.

In fact, these were based on the Steyr 9100 tractors, previously released in 1995.

While painted in red over black for the majority of the European market, the tractors were still branded as Steyr in the red and white colour scheme as the 9100 range – the 9145 equivalent to the CS150.

The CS150 is powered by a 6.6 litre SISU engine (the same powerplant found in the 50 series Valtra Valmets) and produces 150hp.

The transmission comprises six gears with four powershift ranges, providing 24 gears in each direction.

Rear lift capacity is rated incredibly at almost 9tons, while 80l/min of oil flow is on tap.

Weighing in at 5.5 tons, the CS150 packs quite a punch in a nimble package.

While the cab is spacious and well laid out the selling point of this CS range is the ‘MultiController’ gearstick.

The joystick type gear lever is charged with changing gears, but is also home to a host of other functions of the tractor.

The lever also boasts the powershift change buttons, shuttle controls (in partnership with the clutch pedal), two spool valves and the rear linkage.

This provides the operator with all essential tractor functions without a hand leaving the ‘MultiController’.

This truly was a piece of technology ahead of its time, particularly in this horsepower bracket.

High specification did not end there with an air seat as standard, and later models fitted with Carraro front axle suspension to further improve operator comfort.

The sloping bonnet – which hinges forward from the front for servicing – provides good visibility however the exhaust must be removed prior to opening. Later models had the exhaust stack moved to the pillar.

