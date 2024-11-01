Crossbarry supermarket scammer is ordered to stay out of West Cork

A MAN who participated in a change scam at a Crossbarry supermarket over two years ago has been told to stay out of West Cork as part of conditions attached to a suspended sentence handed down to him.

Marin Rostas (27) of 49 Garran Ard, Doughiska, Galway pleaded guilty to the deception charge at a recent sitting of Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on September 18th, 2022 two men entered Downes Centra shop in Crossbarry.

‘One of the males bought cigarette skins from the shop assistant who was 17 years of age and exchanged a €50 note for smaller notes, but then asked for the €50 note back,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘The defendant stood at the till and engaged with the shop assistant to distract her and both men then left the store.’

The court heard that he wasn’t questioned about the offence until May 29th last when he was interviewed by gardaí in Galway.

He accepted that in CCTV footage produced that he was distracting the shop assistant during the scam, which led to a loss of €300 for the shop owner.

The court heard that the other man involved in the scam has left the jurisdiction, while Marin Rostas has 11 previous convictions, including seven for theft – which all related to using a debit card of someone else arising from one incident.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client is married with five children and remained in Ireland following the offence. He owned up to the offence when questioned by gardaí.

Mr Fleming said his client brought €500 into court but Judge McNulty said this amount was ‘very light and two years too late’.

‘It’s better late than never, but it’s almost two years to the day since the incident,’ said Judge McNulty.

At a later court sitting, Judge McNulty convicted and sentenced him to six months in prison but suspended it for two years on the usual conditions that he keep the peace and commit no offence during that time. However, he also added another condition in that the defendant is not to return to West Cork. He also convicted and fined him €700 which was paid into court.