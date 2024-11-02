Cronin already thinking towards 2025 season

WHILE it was always a remote prospect by his own standards, Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin, who was co-driven by Killarney’s Mikie Galvin, didn’t envisage that his bid for glory in the Probite British Rally Championship in the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in the forests of north-Wales would end so quickly.

He was one of four drivers involved in the seven-stage title decider with Manchester-born and Monaco resident Chris Ingram (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2), Down’s William Creighton and Welsh driver Osian Pryce, both in Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars, all with a chance of title success, albeit Cronin (Ford Fiesta Rally2) having the most difficult task.

It didn’t get off to a great start when the four-time British champion finished seventh in the opening 12.67km Elsi stage after he took time to adapt and settle. Then, on the next stage, Clocaenog, one of the legendary stages in British rallying, it came to a disappointing end when a suspension strut failed and he had no option only to park the M O’Brien Group of Companies/Lyons Motor Group/Shane Casey Electrical Services Ford Fiesta Rally2.

In the build-up to the event Cronin said: ‘We're going really with a view towards 2025 or some other year, so that we'll have a set of notes to work off if we return.’

Speaking on Monday last to The Southern Star, Cronin didn’t reflect too much on this disappointment. The fact that he had no opportunity to have a crack at the other stages seemed to be more annoying. ‘It happened about a third of the way through the stage. I don’t think I cut anything that could have contributed to damaging the strut, but the stage had cut up a bit and it could have been an impact with a loose rock. We were lucky that it happened where it did as we didn’t obstruct the passage of other competitors. In reality, it didn’t matter in the end as Chris Ingram and William Creighton finished first and second respectively. It meant that we (himself and co-driver Mikie Galvin) didn’t get the opportunity to contest the other stages. Seat time and knowledge of the stages is a key factor and we haven’t had much time on gravel this year.’

He added, ‘In the past I had plenty of time on gravel, but this year, I have been on tarmac much more often.’

Cronin clinched the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship on the recent Cork ‘20’ Rally.

As for next year, it’s far too early to make a decision given his busy work and family schedule. ‘I’ve no idea at this time.’ he remarked, ‘But I cannot dovetail a British Rally Championship campaign and the Irish Tarmac series in the way I did this year.’

Ingram and Creighton fought out a tense duel with little between them on the morning’s four stages where Ingram, a former European Rally champion led the Moira driver by just five seconds with Ingram admitting to making a few small errors while Creighton reckoned his Fiesta had some understeer. On the penultimate stage Creighton endured a spin and dropped 19.4s behind his title rival. That allowed Ingram ease off ever so slightly on the final stage to claim event and championship victory. Creighton finished 20.8s behind with Osian Pryce (Ford Fiesta Rally2) some 25.2s further behind in third.