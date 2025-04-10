Croke Park experience will be invaluable for developing Rebels, insists Cork captain Sarah Leahy

SARAH Leahy was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday to watch the Cork hurlers land the league title and confirm their tag as favourites for the All-Ireland. The colour, the noise, the atmosphere, Leahy soaked it all in – and this Saturday it’s her turn to lead her county in a league decider.

The Aghada woman will captain Cork in the Lidl National League Division 2 final against Galway at Croke Park (3pm, live on TG4). She can’t wait. While it’s a chance for Joe Carroll’s young team to pick up some silverware, the bigger picture is important here – an occasion like this is a stepping stone for this group.

The hope is that Cork will return to GAA HQ later in the season so any chance to normalise playing in Croke Park will be grabbed.

‘You can’t play there enough times,’ Leahy says.

‘It’s an invaluable experience for everyone on the panel, from the younger players to the more experienced players. It’s important to experience a game like this in Croke Park, from the travel up, the drive in to the stadium, the warm-up, the game itself, it’s really special.

‘This is a great opportunity for the newer girls on the panel to experience a game there. Of course, we’d love to get a win there too.’

Standing in Cork’s way of Division 2 glory is a Galway team that topped the league with a 100 percent record, including a narrow win (2-8 to 0-12) over the Rebels in early February – this was the only game Cork lost in Division 2 as they won promotion, alongside the Tribeswomen, back to Division 1 at the first attempt.

Galway are in top form right now, in their last two league games they hammered Monaghan by 40 points (7-23 to 0-4) and Clare by 29 (4-22 to 0-5), so Cork have been warned. Again, the bigger picture should be noted – with promotion already guaranteed, this is ideal preparation ahead of the Munster championship.

‘This is going to be a competitive game against a quality team,’ Leahy says.

‘This will be a really big challenge for the group. We know how strong Galway are, so if we can come away with a win and a performance, it would be ideal ahead of the Munster championship.’

For a new-look Cork team, the league has already been a success. They won promotion back to the top tier and made winning a habit. Blooded new players like young Clonakilty defender Siobhán Callanan, Aimee Corcoran, Katie Horgan, Emma Hurley of Ilen Rovers and Orlaith Roche. Skibbereen’s Laura O’Mahony emerged as one of the leaders. Libby Coppinger showed her worth after missing last year’s championship through injury. The return of attacker Áine Terry O’Sullivan from Allihies is another positive. All reasons to be optimistic, while at the same time realistic, given how young this current group is.

‘Getting out of Division 2 was a huge goal for us so we are delighted we have achieved that,’ Leahy says.

‘We would have preferred to be playing in Division 1, but there still have been silver linings to this campaign in Division 2.

‘We are a young team so this campaign has been good for confidence because we have won six of our seven games, and that has helped the team gel, and it’s quite positive in the camp right now.

‘I know myself when I joined the senior panel that this is a massive jump from minor, and from club level, but the new girls have really impressed. I think we are developing quite well. We have taken so many learnings from every game and that will help us develop.’

This Division 2 league final is another opportunity to put those learnings into practice, and for Leahy to captain her county on the big stage.

The Aghada woman has played under some big personalities for club and county, like Roisín Phelan, Doireann O’Sullivan, Martina O’Brien and Máire O’Callaghan. Now it’s her turn to lead by example, and hopefully enjoy some great days out, like the Cork hurlers last Sunday.