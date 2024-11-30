Create your ultimate master bedroom

CREATING a serene and stylish master bedroom involves paying attention to key decor elements that contribute to the overall ambiance.

Investing in high-quality bedding is crucial for both comfort and aesthetics. Opt for natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk in soothing, neutral tones to create a calming environment. Layer your bed with plush pillows, a soft duvet, and a textured throw to add depth and warmth.

Don’t forget the practical aspects. A cushioned headboard provides comfort for reading or watching TV in bed, while a wooden or metal one can add structural interest and durability. The right headboard can transform your bed into a true centrepiece.

Consider the height and shape of the headboard to ensure it enhances the room’s proportions. A tall, fabric-covered headboard can make a ceiling appear higher and add a sense of grandeur, while a lower, sleeker design might be more suitable for modern, minimalist spaces.

Opt for beside lockers with drawers or shelves if you need extra storage for books, mobile phone, personal items.

Use materials like wood, metal or mirrored surfaces as they can add a different texture and visual interest to the room.

Matching bedside lamps will enhance the symmetry and balance.

Mixing and matching patterns like subtle stripes or florals with solid colours can create a sophisticated look without overwhelming the space. Don’t shy away from incorporating a few bold accents to break the monotony.

Throw pillows are an easy and versatile way to add extra colour, texture, and personality to your master bedroom. Mix and match different sizes, shapes, and fabrics to create a visually appealing arrangement on your bed.

• If you need help creating your master bedroom contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish. Or www.ineanish.ie