COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Castlehaven and Clonakilty warm up for derby with Division 1 wins

CASTLEHAVEN, Clonakilty, Bantry Blues and Keelnameela were amongst the West Cork LGFA clubs to get their county league campaigns off to winning starts.

The Haven issued an early reminder of their quality with a 4-10 to 2-8 defeat of Fermoy in Group 2 of the Division 1 county league at Moneyvohallane. The Castletownshend-Union Hall side won thanks to Mairéad O’Driscoll and Amy McCarthy each finding the net on two occasions. Ellen Connolly, Emma Daly and Niamh O’Sullivan were also on target in a game Ellen Maguire and Becca Sheehy also impressed.

In the same group, Clonakilty got their season off to a flying start at the expense of Bride Rovers in Ahamilla. Utilising a strong wind, the hosts raced into a 2-8 to 0-2 interval lead. The West Cork club ran out convincing 4-12 to 0-4 winners thanks to scores from Aisling Moloney (2-1), Siofra Pattwell (1-3), Katie O’Driscoll (0-4), Kiya O’Mahony (1-0), Rachel Deasy and Aoife O’Flynn Meade (0-2 each). Castlehaven and Clon meet in a West Cork derby at Moneyvohallane on Sunday.

O’Donovan Rossa put in a commendable display before losing 0-13 to 2-4 to Mourneabbey in Skibbereen last Sunday. A first Division 1 Group 1 encounter for the newly-promoted senior club had Fionnuala O’Driscoll (2-2, 1-0 pen), Emer McCarthy and Orla McCarthy (0-1) on the scoresheet in a fixture dominated by a strong wind. The Skibbereen side faces a daunting trip to Aghada in round two of the county league this weekend.

Elsewhere in Group 1, defending senior county champions Aghada made a statement of intent by overcoming St Val’s 4-6 to 0-7. Christine Moran, Bríanna Smith, Mary Leahy, Kaitlin Smith and Clare Walsh were amongst Aghada’s scorers. Glanmire edged Éire Óg 1-10 to 1-7 thanks to Aishling McAllen (0-7), Chloe Cotteral, Michelle Dullea and Aoife Tracey scores in Ovens.

***

Bantry Blues are up and running in Division 2 of the new county league courtesy of a 3-12 to 0-11 defeat of Inch Rovers at Wolfe Tone Park. Leading by seven points at the break, the Blues kicked on in the second period to register their first win of the year. Eve Murphy, Ella McCarthy, Rachel Murphy, Myra Downey, Aoife Kingston and Caitlin O’Mahony scores did the damage for a Bantry team in which Jessica Coakley, Lucy Coakley, Molly O’Sullivan and Cliodhna O’Shea also stood out.

In the same division, Rosscarbery received a walkover from Valley Rovers while Carrigaline and Douglas also recorded comfortable victories. On Sunday, Rosscarbery travel to Araglen Desmonds Buí, Bantry are in Carrigaline and Valley Rovers host Douglas.

A young Dohenys team suffered a 3-10 to 0-4 loss away to Bishopstown in Division 3 last weekend. Despite the defeat, Noelle O’Mahony, Rachel McCarthy and Ava O’Donovan scored for the visitors with Rachel McCarthy and Claudia Murphy also impressing.

Another West Cork club, Tadhg MacCárthaigh, also suffered an opening day Division 3 defeat last Sunday. Midleton edged the Caheragh club 3-7 to 1-10 thanks to two early goals. Ellen Hurley (0-5), Sheelagh O’Donovan (1-0), Alaia O’Sullivan (0-2), Jennifer Collin, Helena Collins and Rachel Leonard (0-1 each) scored for Tadhg MacCárthaigh team that travels to Donoughmore this weekend. Dohenys host Watergrasshill.

***

A 3-10 to 2-3 victory at home to Ballinora got Bandon's season off to a positive start. Laura Cummins (2) and Hannah Buckley goals sealed a Division 4 triumph for a Bandon side in which Aoife Callanan, Emma Tarrant, Ella Cullinane, Aisling O'Connor and Aoife Walsh played well.

In the same division, Beara suffered a 2-9 to 0-5 defeat at home to St Peter's. Áine Terry O'Sullivan, Maeve Lynch, Miriam Sheehan and Katie Con O'Sullivan were amongst the host’s scorers with Ciara and Michelagh Murphy also standing out. On Sunday, Bandon travel to St Peter's and Beara will host Rockbán.

Grace Tobin, Roisín Ní Bhuachalla, Seodhna Walsh and Ellen O’Riordan scores couldn’t prevent an Ibane Ladies 4-10 to 0-6 loss in Division 5 last weekend. Clann na Gael conceded to St Michael’s in the same division. The two West Cork clubs are scheduled to meet on Sunday.

***

Ilen Rovers proved too strong for Naomh Fionnbarra in the opening round of the Division 6 county league. Down 2-7 to 1-2 at the break, the West Cork side rallied in the second half and emerged 3-11 to 2-9 winners. Maria Connolly (2-4), Keelin Murphy (0-4), Ava Murphy (1-0), Eimear Carey, Mia Crowley and Victoria Haffner (0-1 each) scores earned Rovers their victory.

Elsewhere in Division 6, Courcey Rovers defeated Macroom 3-15 to 3-4 Kayla O'Driscoll, Holly Arundel, Sarah McSweeney, Anna O'Regan and Chloe Hegarty scores weren't enough to prevent Muintir Gabriels from losing 4-13 to 1-5 away to Ballinhassig. Courceys are away to Naomh Fionnbarra, Muintir Gabriels travel to Glanworth and Ilen are home to Ballinhassig on Sunday.

Finally, St Colum's received a walkover from Grenagh in Division 7 while Keelnameela recorded a superb 3-4 to 1-4 victory at home to St Mary's in Division 8. Aoife McCarthy (1-4), Sorcha McCarthy and Megan Ryan (1-0 each) scored for the delighted West Cork side. Keelnameela host Castlemagner on Sunday.