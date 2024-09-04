Councillors want controversial pay parking in Bandon to be finally tackled

SOLUTIONS to Bandon’s controversial pay parking are urgently needed, with work set to commence on South Main Street, councillors have warned.

At a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, the thorny issue of pay parking was again raised by councillors as they discussed progress on Bandon T-Prep (Bandon Transportation & Public Realm Enhancement) project.

Council officials informed them that once work is completed on Pearse Street, workers will move on to South Main Street in September and October, with work on the watermains and footpaths scheduled for next year. Council officials say it won’t involve a closure of South Main Street, but parking will be removed.

While welcoming the future-proofing of South Main Street, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said it is a pity that it’s going to take so long. She queried if all the works could be carried out at once, as she said there is already ‘disquiet’ from residents and business owners.

Senior executive engineer Richard Cahill said the work takes time, while executive engineer John Duggan said there is no storm sewer on South Main Street and a new one must be in place first.

Mr Duggan said that Uisce Éireann had looked at providing this but with the money being spent on the public realm in the town, Council officials didn’t want to risk investing in this and then having to dig it up, so they opted to take on the project themselves. He also said that while traffic will be able to go through South Main Street, parking will not be permitted.

Mr Cahill said the watermains must be replaced before any other works take place, and the watermains will last for up to 50 years.

He added that the one positive aspect is that the appointed contractor has already carried out the work at Ballymodan Place and has a great relationship with the locals, which he said gives the Council confidence in the project.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) suggested that pay parking be suspended during the period of the works, but Mr Cahill pointed out that there will be no works on South Main Street in November and December, as they are key months for retail in the lead-up to Christmas.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said it was a sad state of affairs that Cork County Council would have to fund the water infrastructure themselves.

He also said the benefits of pay parking in Bandon should stay within their municipal district.

‘The benefits of pay parking in Bandon are questionable, but Kinsale is a different kettle of fish,’ said Cllr Coleman.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) called the situation in Bandon ridiculous and said he will push for pay parking to be abolished.

‘We need to get the issues on pay parking sorted now. It has to be thought out,’ said Cllr Collins, who added that he is hearing anecdotally that people are by-passing the town. He also noted that Vodafone recently closed its shop on South Main Street.

Cllr Collins said it is vital that Council officials sit down with members of the BBA (Bandon Business Association) before the next municipal district meeting in September.

Cllr Bambury also suggested time restrictions be imposed on the car park at Ballymodan Place as she said people park there all day long with no impunity.

‘It’s very frustrating, if you are going to the primary health centre or just shopping, it’s impossible to get a space there,’ said Cllr Bambury.

Cllr Coleman agreed and pointed out the Bandon Business Association (BBA) proposed a two-hour parking limit earlier this year. He said the group are anxious for a quick turnover of these valuable car park spaces in the centre of the town.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony pointed out that by-laws would need to be amended for the abolition of pay parking and said it’s not straightforward.