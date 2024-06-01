Councillors to get third pay rise on June 1st

MEMBERS of Cork County Council are poised to receive their third pay rise in less than a year while those stepping down can expect a gratuity.

Payment for the councillors increases to €29,592 on June 1st – six days before voters go to the polls.

Councillors were told further pay adjustments have been agreed and local authorities will be notified of these in due course. Meanwhile, councillors standing down before the local elections can expect a gratuity, provided they have served a minimum of two years on the Council. Several different criteria, depending on years of service, and percentage rate, will apply, but it is understood that the so-called golden parachute will not be paid until the age of 50.

The payment, which can be applied upon retirement or failure to be re-elected, is a calculation based on 15% of the annual salary per year of service up to a maximum of 20 years, which could see someone with that level of service receive €86,172.